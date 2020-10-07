The event takes place on Friday, October 23.

Stories on Stage presents Don't Look Away - Black Stories Matter, a mixture of fiction, poetry and non-fiction. The show will be streamed live from Boulder's Nomad Playhouse, at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23. Ticket holders will receive a link to the performance. Tickets are $15 and available at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523

Betty Hart, Cajardo Lindsey and Jada Suzanne Dixon perform stories by Reggie Rivers ("I'(M) Black and Despite All I've Accomplished, Society Views Me as a Threat"), Claudia Rankine ("Citizen") and pieces written by Denver authors.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, in recognition of how Stories on Stage has shared the human experience through literature, proclaimed September 25, 2020 to be "Stories on Stage 20th Anniversary Day."

The 20th Anniversary Season will be 100% virtual/live streamed from the Nomad Playhouse in Boulder. Stories on Stage is teaming with Nomad Playhouse and Earth Coast Productions to create shows that will be professional multi-camera productions with the actors performing from the stage.

Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories. For more information go to www.storiesonstage.org.

Don't Look Away - Black Stories Matter is sponsored by Daniel Seltzer Memorial Fund, Fern Seltzer and Andy Heymsfield and in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Colorado Creative Industries and Community Foundation of Boulder County.

