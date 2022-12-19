Stories On Stage Presents A HALL PASS TO THE GALAXY Next Month

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stories on Stage presents "A Hall Pass to the Galaxy" on Sunday, January 15 at 2:00 p.m. at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver. The virtual performance will be streamed beginning January 19 at 7:00 p.m. and will also be available for viewing any time thereafter. Ticket holders for the virtual performance will receive a link prior to the performance. Tickets are $24 and are available at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523.

Annie Barbour, Cajardo Lindsey and Ann Marie Nest perform funny and thought-provoking Si-Fi tales including Hugo award-winning Ted Chiang's "What's Expected of Us."
Celebrating their 22nd Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

"A Hall Pass to the Galaxy" is sponsored by Diana & Mike Kinsey and in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries, Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Community Foundation of Boulder County, and Denver Post.

