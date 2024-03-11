Soprano Sara Gartland To Perform At Central City Opera Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Central City Opera has announced that the 2024 Theatre of Dreams Gala honoring the legacy of Judy and Newell Grant. Set to take place on April 5, 2024, at the Cable Center at Denver University, this year's Gala promises an enchanting fusion of elegance and Western flair, featuring a special performance by acclaimed American soprano, Sara Gartland.

The 2024 Theatre of Dreams Gala holds special significance as it commemorates former Chair of the Board of Directors Judy Grant's birthday and pays tribute to her exceptional contributions to Central City Opera. Judy's passing in 2020 left a profound impact on the organization, and the continued success of the 92-year-old organization serves as a testament to her enduring legacy. Meanwhile, Newell Grant continues to uphold the organization's values through his invaluable work on the Board of Directors.

"We are honored to celebrate Judy and Newell's remarkable legacy at this year's Theatre of Dreams Gala," said Scott Finlay, President and CEO of Central City Opera. "Their steadfast dedication and support have played a pivotal role in shaping Central City Opera's history and ensuring its continued success."



As one of Denver's most anticipated annual galas, the Theatre of Dreams Gala invites guests to immerse themselves in a celebration of artistry, philanthropy, and the enduring magic of opera. The evening's highlights include a cocktail hour with passed hors d'oeuvres; a delectable gourmet dinner and dessert, a rousing auction, and entertainment by Sara Gartland.

A passionate interpreter of opera, concert repertoire, and song, Ms. Gartland has firmly established herself as an artist to watch, displaying a talent for dramatic storytelling and comedy. Highlights of her 23/24 season include a return to Des Moines Metro Opera for her first performances of the titular role in Strauss' iconic Salome in a new production conducted by David Neely and directed by Nathan Troupe. Last season saw debuts at Pittsburgh Opera in Rusalka (title role), Opera San Antonio in Pagliacci (Nedda), and Minnesota Opera in Don Giovanni (Donna Elvira).

Tickets for the Gala are priced at $350 per person, with tables starting at $3,500. The Gala extends its sincere gratitude to Platinum Sponsor El Pomar Foundation for their generous support and to Gala Chair, Natela Manunts.

About Central City Opera

Founded in 1932, Central City Opera is the fifth oldest professional opera company in the country and is renowned for its exquisite world-class productions, the competitive and robust Bonfils-Stanton Foundation Artists Training Program, and creative educational and community engagement activities. Its summer festival, only 35 miles west of Denver, takes place at 8,500 feet above sea level in the Colorado mountain town of Central City, where the company owns and maintains 27 Victorian-era properties, including the intimate 550-seat jewel box opera house built in 1878. For information, visit centralcityopera.org. For tickets, email boxoffice@centralcityopera.org or call (303) 292-6700.