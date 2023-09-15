Sean Patton Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, September 21 - 23.

Comedy Works has announced that Sean Patton will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA!
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 3 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates

Sean Patton Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, September 21 - 23.

Sean Patton Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, September 21 - 23.

Comedy Works has announced that Sean Patton will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

Originally from New Orleans, Sean Patton is a comedian, writer, storyteller, and performer based in New York. Patton has appeared on Comedy Central's Live at Gotham, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, and Conan. His Comedy Central Half Hour and album were released in 2013.

Additionally, Patton has appeared on @midnight, This Is Not Happening, What's Your F@#king Deal?!, Viceland's Flophouse and Party Legends, as well as IFC's Maron, Comedy Central's Inside Amy Schumer, and TruTV's Those Who Can't.

Patton's most recent album King Scorpio was released December 2021 to critical acclaim, and Patton's first hour-long special – Number One – premiered on Peacock early December 2022, with The Comedy Bureau declaring: “Patton is simultaneously one of the best tale weavers, then also has one of the most colorful imaginations in all of comedy these days.”




RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Nava Dance Theatre Performs ROGUE GESTURES/FOREIGN BODIES in October Photo
Nava Dance Theatre Performs ROGUE GESTURES/FOREIGN BODIES in October

Experience the beauty of cultural fusion and the narrative power of dance on October 7 at Nava Dance Theatre’s one-of-a-kind production Rogue Gestures/Foreign Bodies. Learn more about the performance and find out how to get tickets here!

2
John Heffron Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Month Photo
John Heffron Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Month

John Heffron comes to Comedy Works Landmark this month. Performances run September 21-23. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

3
Denver Arts & Venues Reveals McNichols Civic Center Building Fall Exhibitions and Even Photo
Denver Arts & Venues Reveals McNichols Civic Center Building Fall Exhibitions and Events

Denver Arts & Venues will present two new fall exhibitions at McNichols Civic Center Building with several exhibition-related events. Learn more about the lineup here!

4
11 Minutes Theater Company Performs THE REVOLUTIONISTS in October Photo
11 Minutes Theater Company Performs THE REVOLUTIONISTS in October

11 Minutes Theater Company presents “The Revolutionists” October 5 - October 21 at The People’s Building. Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

What's GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL All About? The Creative Team Explains! Video
What's GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL All About? The Creative Team Explains!
Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE Video
Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE
Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette Video
Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Annie (Non-Equity)
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (11/21-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HRM Software Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (10/18-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colorado Ballet Presents Ballet MasterWorks
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (4/12-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tempest by William Shakespeare
The Carsen Theater (9/07-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Harmonies of History
Littleton United Methodist Church (11/12-11/12)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Performance Now Theatre Company presents "Seussical"
Lakewood Cultural Center (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Memorial Hall (3/19-3/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Union Colony Civic Center [Monfort Concert Hall] (3/21-3/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ballet Ariel opens with “Aurora’s Wedding,” the third act of “Sleeping Beauty”
Mizel Arts and Culture Center (10/07-10/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You