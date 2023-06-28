SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Something Rotten! has made its way to Grand Lake and is opening at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre this Saturday! The story of two brothers setting out to write the first musical, Something Rotten! is a hilarious mash-up of sixteenth-century Shakespeare and twenty-first-century Broadway.

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells the future of theatre, Nick and Nigel set out to write a show that will change history. Please note that Something Rotten! contains comedic adult language throughout.

The Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre production features Matt Frye as Nick Bottom, Joe Hebel as Shakespeare, Michael E. Martin as Nostradamus, Jeremiah Smith as Nigel Bottom, Luiza Vitucci as Bea, and Karis Avisa as Portia. Behind the scenes is the design team, which includes Cody Tellis Rutledge (scenic), DJ Pike (projections), Ethan Newman (lighting), Sarah D. Speck (sound), and Nicole M. Harrison (costumes). Also behind the scenes, the production team includes Amy Radebaugh (stage management), Stephanie Hansen (choreography), Michael Jordan (musical direction), and Michael Querio as the show's director.

Join us in the Renaissance for Something Rotten! This outrageous musical farce opens Saturday, July 1st, at 8:00pm. Also playing this summer, Rocky Mountain Rep presents Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Pirates of Penzance, and Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver in the fall. Tickets are on sale now!! Visit the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre box office, call 970-627-5087, or go to the website — Click Here and purchase your tickets today!