Ryan Adams Comes To The Boulder Theater In November

On the heels of very successful East Coast shows in the Spring of 2022 and a sold-out Los Angeles show in July, Ryan Adams announces an additional 18-solo tour dates in November and December 2022. These new dates are in addition to the 8-show Midwest October tour that is already on-sale, including sold out shows in Atlanta and Asheville.

The new series of concerts will kick-off on November 4th in Austin at ACL Live at the Moody Theater, and will then see Adams perform in San Antonio, Phoenix, Tucson, Los Angeles, El Cajon, Oakland and San Luis Obispo before a short break. The second block of dates embarks with two shows at Boulder Theater, Colorado at the end of November- followed by visits to Omaha, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Northfield, Toronto, Detroit, Greensburg and ending in North Bethesda.

The concerts will feature Adams, his guitars and piano in an acoustic tour-de-force. During Spring's East-Coast run he performed a stunning 168 songs over five nights in shows that averaged two hours and forty minutes.

"Word of mouth from the first leg of the tour was so good that promoters came to us," explained Adams' Manager, Richard Jones. "Ryan hasn't toured since 2019 and there seems to be a voracious appetite to see him perform live." The tour was conceived and orchestrated by Jones and Mike Hayes, Adams' agent at ICM.

Tickets will be offered to Adams' fan base first, and what is left will be made available to the general public. Tickets will be available via the following link: https://ryanadams.ffm.to/tour.OPR

In addition to his touring prep, Adams has sensationally released three albums so far this year under his own label PAX-AM Recordings: Chris, a tribute to his late brother, Romeo & Juliet following shortly after and FM - the new rock-and-roll album released on July 22. Music legend Don Was recorded his Carnegie Hall concert in May for release later this year.