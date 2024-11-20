Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Announces 2024 New Year's Eve Performers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre will welcome back alumnae Abby Mueller and Mary Nye Bennett for the New Year's Eve celebration!

These dynamic artists began their careers at Rocky Mountain Rep in the 2000s and have stayed close friends ever since. Now, decades after meeting, these performers are reuniting for a one-night-only performance that will get 2025 started on a high note!

After leading roles in Little Shop of Horrors, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Last Five Years at the Rep, Abby Mueller most recently garnered a Drama Desk Award and Grammy nomination for originating the role of Jane Seymour in the Tony Award-winning hit Six: The Musical on Broadway. She can be heard on the landmark Original Broadway Cast Recording Six: Live on Opening Night. In addition, after originating the role of Carole for the First National Tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Abby was brought back twice to reprise her critically acclaimed performance on Broadway. Some of her other credits include Kinky Boots on Broadway and extensive regional roles. Her television appearances include Evil, America's Got Talent, The Today Show, The View, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

RMRT patrons may remember Mary Nye Bennett as she began performing at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in 2001. Her favorite roles include Dorothy Brock in 42nd Street, Martha in The Secret Garden, Marty in Grease, Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and Patsy in Always…Patsy Cline. Mary has also gone on to play what she calls some of her “bucket list” roles including Diana in Next to Normal, Lady of the Lake in Spamalot, Paulette in Legally Blonde, Betty in White Christmas, and Kate Monster in the regional premiere of Avenue Q. Mary also enjoys flexing her creative muscles directing, costuming, and teaching. In fact, she was the Costume Designer at the Rep this summer for Kinky Boots and The Music Man!

Rocky Mountain Rep will open the doors at 8:00pm, December 31st, and the New Year's Eve performance will begin at 9:00pm. Revel in the magic of the holiday season in the mountains! Enjoy an amazing dinner at one of the Grand Lake's eateries, join Rocky Mountain Rep for a special show including New Year's Eve party favors and a champagne toast, and bundle up for the Town of Grand Lake fireworks at midnight to welcome in the new year!

Tickets are still available! Call the administrative office 970-627-5087, or visit the website, rockymountainrep.com.

Comments