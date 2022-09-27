Review: PRETTY WOMAN, THE MUSICAL at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Listen, If Julia Roberts is involved, I'm involved. But what in the world is Pretty Woman, The Musical? Having say through the show recently I can honestly say it felt like a fever dream with tits, ass, and Adam Pascal.

For all of the show's shortcomings, the cast truly makes up for a lot - for some - for a few of them. In the role of Happy Man, Kyle Taylor Parker acs as a sort of narrator to the show. In some ways it works, but I only wish the idea went further to really solidify the role's identity in the show. In the current structure, he plays multiple roles but stpends a majority of the time in one of those roles which just makes the others less important. Parker, however, exhibits a natural presence that fills not just the role, but the whole theater. As Kit DeLuca, Jessica Crouch is a comedy master. But wait - there's more! Crouch also brings some incredible vocal chops that, honestly, did the music itself a favor by having her sing.The real scene stealer of the production, however, is Trent Soyster as Giulio. The role itself offers a lot of comedic opportunity but even in the ensemble numbers Soyster still stands out among the crowd.

As Vivian Ward, (re: Julia Roberts), Olivia Valli is a strong singer, but struggled with sticking to an identity and archetype for the character. At times it was more of a street-smart approach while at other times Vall played the role with more of an engenue mentality. I would've taken either, but riding the line between the two was not as effective. As Edward Lewis, Adam Pascal is incredible in what is a rather underwhelming role. The character is rather one-note and lacks the established highs and lows needed to relate to them. It would do well with a stronger "scumbag corporate man to less scummy corporate man." Seeing Adam Pascal live, though, will forever live rent free in my brain.

Look, I'll be honest, I had read some reviews before seeing the show and none of them were good. So, my expectations were low going into the theatre - and I had a great time! Sure, the show is outrageous in all the wrong ways, namely the book and the score. But, somehow, the show still retains a lot of heart and I attribute that to the cast. The whole ensemble really put it all out on the stage, including Amma Osei with an incredible, nay, showstopping operatic moment that really took my breath away. I underestand why the show didn't last on Broadway - but I can still see the opportunity.

