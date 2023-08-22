Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Goes Down Easy at DCPA

I'll be honest, I'm a late addition to the Alanis Morissette Fan Club, but only like 2012 late! With an iconic discography full of clever lyrics, it was only a matter of time before her breadth of work made its way to the stage. Lo and behold, we were graced with Jagged Little Pill, which is the latest national tour to make a stop at DCPA.

Under the direction of Diane Paulus, the production tells a more authentic, real story than your average theatre production. In real life, a pill-popping suburban white mother, a messy bisexual teenager, and the perfect son who is faced with doing what is right or what is easy would be a recipe for disaster. But on the stage, Jagged Little Pill goes down rather smoothly, yet powerfully. There is a moment in the first act where they essentially "rewind time" on stage during a musical number and it is one of the coolest stagings I have ever seen in any musical ever. The shows use of technology elevates what is otherwise a rather simple set design by Riccardo Hernandez. Choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui was expertly crafted and performed by the cast, but I feel it worked about 75% of the time. There were quite a few moments it was more chaotic and distracting and the eye did not know where to land. Other moments were amplified by the contemporary dance especially by standout ensemble member Jena VanElslander.

The one creative element I question is the costume design by Emily Rebholz. Generally speaking, the cast at large is dressed in a black and grey color scheme in a grunge/alternative theme. There are plenty of moments throughout the show where these characters hold up various liberal-leaning signs of protest. In the same way Taylor Swift received criticism for her portrayal of bigots in the "You Need to Calm Down" music video as country-bumbkin hicks when it is really the well-dressed white-collar conservatives with power than generate concern, I question what good it does to take important causes and attach them to one generalized depiction of a population.

The cast of Jagged Little Pill is absolutely outstanding. Allison Sheppard, Jordan Quisno, Rishi Golani each appear in supporting roles yet bring a leading role attitude. The characters they play are pivotal to the story at large and they step into the roles with such care and confidence. All of them are also superb singers and I can only imagine each will have great careers ahead. As Jo, Jade McLeod perfectly brings a rock style to the musical theater stage. McLeod doesn't just bring the house down - they burn it to the ground and rise like a phoenix from the ashes. They earned a well deserved standing ovation following their powerful rendition of "You Oughta Know."

As Frankie Healy, Lauren Chanel steps into the shoes of a character whose story is hardly ever told on stage. Truthfully, Chanel seemed the most comfortable in her role. She boldy carries the heart of a hero who like everyone else is prone to making mistakes. Dillon Klena as Nick Healy brings a tenderness to the role when there is plenty of opportunity to stereotype the "Golden Boy." Equipped with a pure, angelic tone to his voice, Klena certainly attracts sympathy from the audience for his character.

Seeing Heidi Blickenstaff "park and bark" would have been satisfaction enough. In what was a dream come true I didn't know I had dreamt, seeing her in the starring role and leading the charge from start to finish was nothing short of captivating. Aside from her vocal prowess, her portrayal of Mary Jane Healy required her to be in control of a character who is themself out of control. Truly, Blickenstaff is nothing short of spectacular.

In truth, I had no idea what the show was about untiul it was happening in front of my eyes. The name of the show not only captures the nostalgia and recognition of Alanis Morissette, but it is the perfect title for the stort the show tells. As far as juke-box musicals go, the use of Morisette's discography feel more clever, thoughtful, and intentional then the handful of others I have seen. Jagged Little Pill hightlights some "hard truths" that many people deal with in their own lives. It tackles tough subject matter that feels like it may be more cathartic than triggering for those with the lived experience that is being portrayed on stage. The pill may be jagged, but it feels so good swimming in your stomach.

Jagged Little Pill runs at DCPA in Denver, CO through August 27, 2023.