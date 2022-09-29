Relationship Musical is the Perfect Night Out in Louisville

Boulder County's new 11 After Theatre Company has joined forces with CenterStage Theatre Company in Louisville to mount a new production of the longest running off-Broadway musical revue I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change.

Confronting Truths-and Myths-About Romance

I Love You...Change provides a hilarious look at dating and relationships-in a way that every audience member can identify with. The couples in the show explore encounters that range from cringe-worthy first dates to fulfilling lifelong partnerships... and everything in between.

"I fell for this show because it's about love and connection. It examines relationships in the funniest and most honest way possible," says 11 After founder Heather Frost who is directing the production.

A Tribute to Putting Yourself Out There

This hysterical musical starts off by examining the trials of being single and dating. I Love You... Change then moves on to the tribulations of marriage, kids and middle age-and eventually the complications of dating after losing a life partner.

"Every single scene makes me laugh out loud-at myself and people I know-while also feeling the awkwardness, thrill and sometimes pain of searching for love."

Come find out why I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change earned the spot as the longest-running musical revue in off-Broadway history.

September 30 - October 22

Friday and Saturday evenings

7:30 PM

Sunday matinees

2:00 PM

Thursday evening,

October 20 only - 7:30 PM

Show dates: 9/30, 10/1, 10/2, 10/7, 10/8, 10/9, 10/14, 10/15, 10/16, 10/20, 10/21, 10/22

Where:

CenterStage

Black Box Studio

Koko Plaza Building

(lower level)

901 Front Street in Louisville

Tickets:

Adults (13* & up) | $30

Senior (62+)/Youth

(12* & under) | $26

*Show is Rated PG-13 due to sexual/mature content and adult language.

(Parents/guardians may decide what they think is appropriate for their own kiddos.)

www.centerstagetheatrecompany.org

Photos by Brian Miller

Book and Lyrics by Joe DiPietro

Music by Jimmy Roberts

Orchestration by Doug Katsaros

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.