Red Rocks SnowShape Winter Fitness Series Begins Saturday; Red Bull Athlete Camille Leblanc-Bazinet To Host As Guest Trainer

Winter is coming, and getting bodies tuned up for ski and snowboard season is taking center stage at Red Rocks with the SnowShape Winter Fitness Series.

The four-week SnowShape series features a circuit-based fitness program on the stairs at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, led by professional trainers from Fitness in the City. The program is suitable for participants of all fitness levels who want to train with other snow sports enthusiasts.

Red Bull athletes including CrossFit Games Champion Camille Leblanc-Bazinet, will co-host as guest trainers. The weekly series will focus on stability, endurance, strength and power - all using Red Rocks Amphitheatre's unique physical elements for the workouts.

"Red Rocks is one of the coolest places in the world to work out, and we're hoping that these pre-season sessions are both healthy and fun," said Red Rocks spokesman Brian Kitts. "In addition to the workouts, we're including some parties and opportunities to find others to enjoy Colorado with this winter."

Season four-packs are available at $85 and include special promotions and exclusive SnowShape gear. Individual day workouts are available for $16. All weekly participants are eligible to win lift tickets, skis, jackets, coolers and other prizes provided by program sponsors including Copper Mountain, Kaiser Permanente, Let's Roam, Jeep, Coors Light, New Belgium Brewing, Stranahan's, Red Bull, Shake Shack, ViewHouse, Origin Hotel, Altos Tequila, Absolut Vodka, and more.

Tickets and information are available at RedRocksOnline.com/snowshape or at AXS.com.





