Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE ROOMMATE at Vintage Theater

The production runs now through February 19.

Jan. 14, 2023  

Vintage Theatre will present the Denver premiere of "The Roommate," currently running through February 19 at 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. and Monday, January 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets ranging from $20 - $34 are on sale by calling 303-856-7830 or online at www.vintagetheatre.org.

Check out at first look at the production below!

Sharon, in her mid-fifties, is recently divorced and needs a roommate to share her Iowa home. Robyn, also in her mid-fifties, needs a place to hide and a chance to start over. But as Sharon begins to uncover Robyn's secrets, they encourage her own deep-seated desire to transform her life completely. A dark comedy about what it takes to re-route your life-and what happens when the wheels come off.

Photo Credit: RDG Photography




Award-Winning Pianist David Korevaar To Perform With Boulder Chamber Orchestra And Colorad Photo
Award-Winning Pianist David Korevaar To Perform With Boulder Chamber Orchestra And Colorado Ballet
Pianist David Korevaar continues his residency with the Boulder Chamber Orchestra on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Adventist Church, 345 Mapleton Avenue in Boulder where he will perform a mini chamber concert including Sextets for piano and winds by Thuille and Poulenc. 
Beth Stelling Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 12 - 14 Photo
Beth Stelling Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 12 - 14
Comedy Works has announced that Beth Stelling will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square. Beth Stelling is a stand-up comedian, writer and actress based in Los Angeles. 
Lakewood Cultural Center and The Acting Company Present THE THREE MUSKETEERS and ROMEO AND Photo
Lakewood Cultural Center and The Acting Company Present THE THREE MUSKETEERS and ROMEO AND JULIET
Experience a contemporary take on two timeless tales, “The Three Musketeers” and “Romeo & Juliet,” presented by Lakewood Cultural Center and The Acting Company, a Tony-award-winning theater company building a discerning audience by touring exceptional productions.
The Upstart Crow to Present LOVE LETTERS By A.R. Gurney in February Photo
The Upstart Crow to Present LOVE LETTERS By A.R. Gurney in February
The Upstart Crow Theatre Company will continue its 42nd season with Love Letters by A.R. Gurney. Performance dates are February 2-5 and 9-12, 2023 at the Carsen Theater in the Dairy Arts Center.

More Hot Stories For You


Beth Stelling Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 12 - 14Beth Stelling Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 12 - 14
January 6, 2023

Comedy Works has announced that Beth Stelling will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square. Beth Stelling is a stand-up comedian, writer and actress based in Los Angeles. 
Lakewood Cultural Center and The Acting Company Present THE THREE MUSKETEERS and ROMEO AND JULIETLakewood Cultural Center and The Acting Company Present THE THREE MUSKETEERS and ROMEO AND JULIET
January 6, 2023

Experience a contemporary take on two timeless tales, “The Three Musketeers” and “Romeo & Juliet,” presented by Lakewood Cultural Center and The Acting Company, a Tony-award-winning theater company building a discerning audience by touring exceptional productions.
The Upstart Crow to Present LOVE LETTERS By A.R. Gurney in FebruaryThe Upstart Crow to Present LOVE LETTERS By A.R. Gurney in February
January 4, 2023

The Upstart Crow Theatre Company will continue its 42nd season with Love Letters by A.R. Gurney. Performance dates are February 2-5 and 9-12, 2023 at the Carsen Theater in the Dairy Arts Center.
Ryan Kelly Announced At Comedy Works Landmark, January 5- 8Ryan Kelly Announced At Comedy Works Landmark, January 5- 8
January 3, 2023

Comedy Works has announced that Ryan Kelly will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark, January 5 – 8.
Josh Johnson Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 5- 7Josh Johnson Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 5- 7
January 3, 2023

Comedy Works has announced that Josh Johnson will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, January 5 - 7 
share