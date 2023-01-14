Photos: First Look at THE ROOMMATE at Vintage Theater
The production runs now through February 19.
Vintage Theatre will present the Denver premiere of "The Roommate," currently running through February 19 at 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. and Monday, January 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets ranging from $20 - $34 are on sale by calling 303-856-7830 or online at www.vintagetheatre.org.
Check out at first look at the production below!
Sharon, in her mid-fifties, is recently divorced and needs a roommate to share her Iowa home. Robyn, also in her mid-fifties, needs a place to hide and a chance to start over. But as Sharon begins to uncover Robyn's secrets, they encourage her own deep-seated desire to transform her life completely. A dark comedy about what it takes to re-route your life-and what happens when the wheels come off.
Photo Credit: RDG Photography
Mari Geasair and Christine Carter Kahane
