Photos: First Look at SPAMALOT at Vintage Theatre
Performances run November 4 through December 11.
Vintage Theatre presents the hilarious musical comedy "Spamalot" November 4 through December 11 at 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. with an additional performance on Monday, November 14 at 7.30 p.m. Tickets ranging from $20 - $38 are on sale by calling 303-856-7830 or online at www.vintagetheatre.org.
Check out all new production photos below!
England. 932 AD. The Legendary King Arthur is on a quest to find the Holy Grail and restore peace to the land. With the Knights of the Round Table by his side, he'll have to grapple with beautiful dancing girls, flatulent Frenchmen and killer rabbits. Songs include "King Arthur's Song," "He Is Not Dead Yet," "Find Your Grail" and "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life."
The talented Markus Warren joins Vintage Theatre in the role of King Arthur and Faith Ford returns as the Lady of the Lake. Cole Henson has been cast in the role of Patsy/Mayor/Guard #2, Evan Marquez as Sir Lancelot/French Taunter/Primary Ni Knight/Tim the Enchanter, Eric Crawford as Sir Galahad/Herbert's Father/The Black Knight, Ethan Knowles as Sir Robin/Guard #1/Dead Collector/Brother Maynard, Mike Martinkus as Sir Bedevere/Galahad's Mother/Concorde, and Matt LaFontaine as Not Dead Fred/Herbert. Liz Brooks, Kelly Dwyer, Cody Clayton Gardner, Amy Geiger, Adam Kinney, Jill Lentz, Jenny Mather, Bryan Plummer, Trenton Schindele, Dallas Slankard and Andrew Uhlenhopp round out the cast.
Monty Python's Spamalot is a comedic musical "lovingly ripped off from" the film Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975). Like the film, it is a highly irreverent parody of the Arthurian legend, but it differs from the film in many ways, especially in its parodies of Broadway theatre. Running since March 17, 2005, it was directed by Mike Nichols and won three Tony Awards, including the Tony Award for Best Musical of the 2004-2005 season.
Photo Credit: RDG Photography
Industry Classifieds
More Hot Stories For You
November 2, 2022
The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company will kick off the holiday season with the American holiday classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.”
Tom Papa Comes to the Paramount Theatre in April 2023
November 2, 2022
Comedy Works Entertainment presents TOM PAPA at Paramount Theatre on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10am and are $29.50-49.50 plus applicable fees.
Denver Producer RUMTUM Releases New Single 'Pier Light'
November 1, 2022
Denver, CO-based producer and visual artist RUMTUM (aka John Hastings) returns to Bastard Jazz with a new single, the first from his upcoming album campaign.
Denver Arts & Venues Celebrates Denver Arts Week With Buell Theatre Exhibitions and New Events
November 1, 2022
Denver Arts & Venues will celebrate autumn with the announcement of fall Buell Theatre exhibitions and three Denver Arts Week events.
The Upstart Crow to Present BURY THE DEAD Beginning in November
October 31, 2022
The Upstart Crow will present Bury the Dead by Irwin Shaw, an anti-war play written in 1936, when World War II was looking inevitable, November 25-27 and December 1-4 at Carsen Theater in the Dairy Arts Center. It is set in 'the second year of the war that is to begin tomorrow night.'