Performance Now Theatre Company Presents DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS

Performances runJune 9 - 25, 2023 at the Lakewood Cultural Center.

Performance Now Theatre Company presents Dirty Rotten Scoundrels June 9 - 25 at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway in Lakewood. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and are available online at Click Here or by calling 303-987-7845.

Based on the popular 1988 comedy film starring Steve Martin and Michael Caine, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is about two con men living on the French Riviera. After a chance meeting they unsuccessfully attempt to work together, only to find that this small French town isn't big enough for the two of them. So, they make a bet: The first one to swindle $50,000 from a young heiress wins and the other must leave town. What follows are a musical series of schemes, masquerades and double-crosses in which nothing is ever exactly what it seems.

The talented cast features Chris Boeckx as Lawrence James, Tim Howard as Freddy Benson, Amy Warner Geiger as Christine Colgate, Jim Hitzke as Andre Thibault, Melissa Fike as Muriel, Jenny Weiss as Jolene, and an ensemble of ten.




