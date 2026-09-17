PIVOT with Kara Swisher & Scott Galloway to Perform at Buell Theatre
The Vox Media podcast featuring journalist Kara Swisher and NYU professor Scott Galloway comes to the Denver Performing Arts Complex.
Comedy Works Entertainment will welcome Vox Media's PIVOT WITH KARA SWISHER AND SCOTT GALLOWAY PRESENTED BY BEEHIIV coming to Buell Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 17th at 1:00pm and can be purchased online at AXS.com.
ABOUT PIVOT
Every Tuesday and Friday, journalist Kara Swisher and NYU Professor Scott Galloway offer sharp, unfiltered insights into the biggest stories in tech, business, and politics. They make bold predictions, pick winners and losers, and bicker and banter like no one else. After all, with great power comes great scrutiny. From New York Magazine and the Vox Media Podcast Network.
ABOUT KARA SWISHER
Kara Swisher is host of On with Kara Swisher and co-host of Pivot. She's editor-at-large at New York Magazine and a CNN contributor, where she hosts the series Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever. She was the cofounder and editor-at-large of the technology website Recode and co-executive producer of the Code conference. Considered the top reporter in the tech game, Swisher has been reporting on the industry since the early 1990s. She is a former contributing opinion writer for The New York Times and has also worked for The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. She's the author of the New York Times–bestselling memoir Burn Book: A Tech Love Story (Simon & Schuster, 2024).
ABOUT SCOTT GALLOWAY
Scott Galloway is Professor of Marketing at NYU's Stern School of Business and a serial entrepreneur. He was named one of the world's best business professors by Poets & Quants. Scott has founded nine companies, including Prophet, RedEnvelope, L2, and Section. He is the New York Times bestselling author of The Four, The Algebra of Happiness, Post Corona, Adrift: America in 100 Charts and The Algebra of Wealth. His most recent book Notes on Being a Man reached #1 on The New York Times Best Seller List.
Scott has served on the boards of directors of The New York Times Company, Urban Outfitters, Berkeley's Haas School of Business, Panera Bread, and Ledger. In 2026 he was appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom to the Board of Regents of the University of California. He has won multiple Webby and Best Podcast awards, and his books have been translated into 28 languages. Across his Prof G Pod, Prof G Markets, Raging Moderates, Pivot podcasts, No Mercy / No Malice newsletter, and his YouTube channel, Scott reaches millions. Scott is a proud alum and supporter of the UC system and holds a BA in economics from UCLA and an MBA from UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business.
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