Monty Franklin has toured over 40 states of the US, performing to over 1 million Americans. Monty also tours with Rob Schneider, Joe Rogan and John Cleese.

By: Jul. 15, 2024
Monty Franklin Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square This Week
Monty Franklin will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square. Monty Franklin is an Australian-born stand-up comedian and actor based in Los Angeles.

He has toured over 40 states of the US, performing to over 1 million Americans. Monty also tours with Rob Schneider, Joe Rogan and John Cleese.

Monty's online videos pointing out the ‘perils' of being an Australian living in America have massed over 1 billion views. He was on episode #1794 of The Joe Rogan Experience and is currently appearing in Real Rob on Netflix, seasons 1 & 2. Monty has had roles on New Girl on FOX and Becoming Bond on Hulu.

Monty is currently set to star in his first feature film that he co-wrote with Rob Schneider and John Cleese, The Great Emu War, filming in Australia in 2024. The film also stars Schneider, Cleese, Rhys Darby and Jim Jefferies.

Thursday July 18 / 7:30 PM / $16.00

Friday July 19 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00

Saturday July 20 / 7:30 & 9:45 PM / $24.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.




