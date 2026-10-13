Modi to Perform MODI: THE OUTSTANDING TOUR at Newman Center
The stand-up comedian brings his tour to Denver's Newman Center for the Performing Arts.
Comedy Works Entertainment will present MODI: THE OUTSTANDING TOUR at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver in Denver, CO on Thursday, March 24, 2027 at 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 16th at 10:00am and may be purchased at NewmanTix.com
ABOUT MODI:
Voted one of the top 10 comedians in New York City by The Hollywood Reporter, Modi is one of the comedy circuit’s most sought-after performers. Featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, HBO, CBS, NBC, ABC, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, and E! Entertainment, Modi has received rave reviews in The New York Times, Variety, Time Out NY and The New York Post. Modi recently filmed his second stand-up special, “Pause For Laughter” in Atlanta, GA and closed his worldwide tour of the same name with two sold-out shows at the iconic Radio City Music Hall on April 23rd & 30th.
Born in Tel Aviv, Israel, Modi emigrated with his family to the United States at the age of seven and was raised on Long Island. After graduating from Boston University, he worked as an investment banker until his first open-mic night made him realize that stand-up was his true calling. Equipped with a sharp wit and a knack for reading an audience, Modi has gone on to become a successful fixture in New York's vibrant comedy scene, often doing bits that incorporate his heritage, and he is a hit with diverse Jewish audiences as well as fans of all backgrounds and beliefs. In 2025, he was honorarily inducted into the Harvard Lampoon for his comedic accomplishments and in 2018, the New York City Mayor’s office declared June 26th 'Mordechi Modi Rosenfeld Day' for his accomplishments and contributions to the city’s artistic community.
Modi has played himself on HBO's Crashing and Netflix's When Jews Were Funny. He's also appeared in several feature films and played leading roles in two — Waiting for Woody Allen, which won the LA Film Festival, and Stand Up. When not headlining around the globe on his current “Pause For Laughter Tour,” he can be found hosting his podcast, “And Here’s Modi” and performing at comedy clubs in New York and Los Angeles.
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