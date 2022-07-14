McNichols Civic Center Building Summer Exhibitions Continue

Denver Arts & Venues present the addition of a new first floor auditory experience, "TimeStamp," and the continuation of the second and third floor exhibitions, "Chained Voices" and "Portrait of a Culture," with several exhibition-related events, including the third event in the Arts & Venues Cultural Fashion Runway Series, celebrating STREET culture.

"The Chained Voices Fine Art Show connects hundreds of artists incarcerated within the Colorado Department of Corrections with the public outside the walls," says Dr. Ashley Hamilton, DU Prison Arts Initiative's executive director. "Our hope is that this connection, and sharing of this work, helps to shift the conversation of who is in prison while at the same time providing financial support and deeper purpose to incarcerated residents across Colorado."

Summer Exhibitions:

TimeStamp (First Floor Nook)

July 15- Aug. 29

Rewind to the year 2020 during the pandemic. While many were readjusting to staying home, musicians were making music in their bedrooms. Visit the TIMESTAMP exhibit to witness a collection of music made by Colorado musicians, during times of social isolation in 2020. Presented by FreeMusicForFreePeople. https://www.mcnicholsbuilding.com/exhibitions/detail/timestamp

Chained Voices: DU Prison Arts Initiative (Boettcher Cultural Pavilion, Second Floor)

June 1- Aug. 20.

Curated by Shanna Shelby, with a statewide call to artists participating in the University of Denver's Prison Arts Initiative, "Chained Voices" features art created by people currently incarcerated at a Denver jail or Colorado Department of Corrections' facility. Artworks featured in this exhibition (which highlights the themes of "Light Born from Darkness" and "Resiliency") will be available for purchase and the proceeds will go directly to the artists. https://www.mcnicholsbuilding.com/exhibitions/detail/chained-voices--du-prison-arts-initiative

Portrait of a Culture (Third Floor)

June 1- Aug. 20.

This exhibit features portraits by Artist Kelle (Nigeria), Jordan Jones (Florida), Yazmin Atmore (Denver). Through their works, each artist showcases their own unique approaches to portraiture. https://www.mcnicholsbuilding.com/exhibitions/detail/portrait-of-a-culture

The McNichols Building exhibitions are open daily from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Denver Arts & Venues has several exhibit-related events for those interested in learning more about the artworks and artists featured.

TimeStamp

Performances - Saturday, July 16, noon-9 p.m.

Enjoy a day of short performances from 12 musicians featured in the TimeStamp audio experience. In addition to musical performances, there will be limited edition posters printed by INK Lounge available for purchase. 100% of event and merchandise proceeds from the event will benefit the artists. Tickets $5 at https://partiful.com/e/dsOmryqbk08hnUhdo2FL.

Saturday, July 23, doors: 7 p.m., runway: 9 p.m.

Denver Arts & Venues Cultural Fashion Runway Series continues with STREET fashion, tied thematically to the "Portrait of a Culture" exhibition. The runway show will feature Denver STREET designers Adult ENT, Infantué, Extra Medium, Rob Hill and IRL, who design clothing for people of all shapes and sizes. But that's not all! These designers are also creating fashion for the virtual world. As guests arrive, they will have an opportunity to set up an Ethereum wallet and receive an NFT to purchase virtual clothing for their avatars. Arrive early to peruse the vendor market on second floor, which not only features a diverse variety vendors and designers, but also includes virtual reality experiences, organic street food and premium cocktails. The immersive runway experience on the third floor will entertain attendees with spoken word performances, hip hop, live music and a basketball interlude. VIP ticket buyers get first row seating, plus a unique grab bag with a custom T-shirt and Bodega snacks.

Artist Discussion, Workshop, Fashion Discussion and Vendor Fair

Sunday, July 24, noon-4 p.m.:

Join an artist discussion about the third floor exhibition, "Portrait of a Culture," followed by a fashion workshop presented by Infantué and then a discussion led by designers featured in Denver Arts & Venues Cultural Runway Series: STREET. Arrive early to check out the vendor fair on the second floor, or visit between the discussions. FREE and open to the public.

Saturday, Aug. 20, 5 p.m.:

Celebrate the closing of the second floor exhibition, "Chained Voices: DU Prison Arts Initiative." Enjoy light refreshments as you explore the art on display, all of which was created by artists currently incarcerated at a Colorado Department of Corrections facility. Attendees are invited to purchase artwork and take it home! All funds from artwork purchases go directly to the artists, and most use the funds to buy art supplies.