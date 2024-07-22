Leslie Liao Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy Works will welcome Leslie Liao to Comedy Works Larimer Square stage this week.

Leslie Liao is a stand-up comedian, actress, and writer. Audiences around the world have been drawn to her relatable, introspective, and matter-of-fact style of humor which is often anchored around her experiences as a single Chinese-American woman living in Los Angeles.

Leslie was recently selected to be a New Face of Comedy at Montreal's prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival 2023, and her debut set on Don't Tell Comedy platforms, Fixing Straight Men, debuted boldly on YouTube with clips from her set going viral on Instagram and TikTok.

She was seen in the new multi-comic stand-up series on Netflix called Verified Stand-Up.

Leslie has toured with some of the biggest names in comedy, including Fortune Feimster.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.

