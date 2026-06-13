LAST DAY To Be Added To Durango Playfest

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LAST DAY, a dark, comedic thriller by playwright Richard Vetere, has been added to the lineup for the 2026 Durango PlayFest, which is a play development festival taking place in Durango, CO from June 23-28.

LAST DAY takes the place of THE GERMAN by Lyle Kessler, which was cancelled due to playwright illness. Tickets already purchased for 'The German' will be honored at staged readings of LAST DAY.

Set over the course of a single, suspenseful night in a Queens cemetery, Vetere's play focuses on two gravediggers and one woman who must confront a web of adultery, murder, and the mob. They'll be forced to decide whether it's better to pay for your sins in this life - or the next.

The performance will feature PlayFest alums Dan Lauria and Ray Abruzzo with Maja Wampuszyc, who rounds out the cast.

The performance of LAST DAY will take place on Friday, June 26th at 3pm at the FLC Community Concert Hall. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Durango PlayFest website. The full festival schedule, including free events, can also be found at the website.

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