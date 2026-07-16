IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS to Open at the Schoolhouse on Mainstreet

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Veritas Productions & Theatre Arts (VPTA) and Parker Arts are launching a new strategic producing partnership that will expand professional musical theatre opportunities in Parker, Colorado. The collaboration will debut with Irving Berlin's White Christmas, running November 27 through December 20, 2026, at the historic Schoolhouse on Mainstreet.

The production represents the first collaboration under a new production model between the two organizations, combining Parker Arts' exceptional venues and commitment to community enrichment with Veritas Productions & Theatre Arts' award-winning artistic leadership and professional production standards. Together, the organizations aim to establish the Schoolhouse on Mainstreet as a destination for intimate, high-quality musical theatre while creating new opportunities for Colorado artists and memorable experiences for audiences. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

Based on the beloved Paramount Pictures film, Irving Berlin's White Christmas tells the story of World War II veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, whose successful song-and-dance act leads them to a struggling Vermont inn owned by their former commanding officer. Along the way, they rediscover the importance of friendship, generosity, and community while finding unexpected romance and helping preserve a cherished holiday tradition.

Featuring one of the most celebrated scores in American musical theatre, the production includes Irving Berlin classics such as "Blue Skies," "Sisters," "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm," "Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep," and the iconic title song, "White Christmas."

The cast is led by Keith Hershman as Bob Wallace, Cory Klements as Phil Davis, Nancy Evans Begley as Betty Haynes, Dallas Slankard as Judy Haynes, John Ashton as General Waverly, Deb Persoff as Martha Watson, and Vivian Ko and Clara Tanase sharing the role of Susan Waverly.

The featured cast includes Daevon Robinson as Ralph Sheldrake, also serving in the ensemble and as Bob Wallace cover; Isabelle Blanken as Rita, ensemble member, and Judy Haynes cover; Sophie Ford as Rhoda, ensemble member, and Betty Haynes cover; Neil Isales Jr. as Mr. Snoring Man and Ezekiel Foster, as well as General Waverly cover; Caroline Vickstrom as Mrs. Snoring Man and Tessie, ensemble member, and Martha Watson cover; Bryan Plummer as Mike, the Train Conductor, TV Announcer, and ensemble member; Cole Emarine as an ensemble member and Phil Davis cover; Marisa VerSteegh as an ensemble member, Rhoda cover, and internal swing; Aaron Pardini as an ensemble member and internal swing; and Lauren Kotre as an ensemble member, Rita cover, and internal swing.

The artistic and production team is led by Founding and Producing Artistic Director and Executive Producer Nancy Evans Begley, with Tanner Kelly serving as co-director, music director, and properties designer. The creative team also includes choreographer Rebecca Scott Dean, stage manager Connor Lawrence, assistant stage manager Allie Alexander, intimacy choreographer Amanda M. Edwards, scenic designer and technical director Andrew Bates, audio designer and sound equipment provider Curt Behm, lighting designer Riley Nicole, and Costume Designer Cole Emarine.

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