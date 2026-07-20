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Luis J. Gomez to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Shows will take place on July 24 and July 25.

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Luis J. Gomez to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Luis J Gomez will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark: Friday July 24 / 7:30 PM / $30.00. Saturday July 25 / 6:30 PM & 8:45 PM / $30.00.

Luis J. Gomez is a New York-based comedian and podcast host known for his bold, unapologetic humor. He's the co-host of the wildly popular Legion of Skanks podcast, where he and his fellow comedians dive into unfiltered, often controversial conversations.

Luis also hosts The Regz, and Story Warz where he brings his dynamic energy, sharp wit, and comedic flair to a range of topics. With a loyal fanbase and a strong presence in both comedy and podcasting, a night with Luis J Gomez is always a great time.

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