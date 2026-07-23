RYAN HAMILTON: MAKING GOOD TIME to Play Paramount Theatre in Denver
Comedy Works Entertainment will present the Netflix comedian known for his Tonight Show appearances.
Ryan Hamilton: Making Good Time os coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Saturday, February 27, 2027 at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 29th at 10:00am.
ABOUT RYAN HAMILTON
Armed with the unique perspective of growing up in rural Idaho to become a favorite in the New York stand-up comedy scene, Ryan is one-of-a-kind.
With two Netflix specials, Happy Face and his latest, This Just Hit Me, plus numerous late-night television appearances, including as a regular guest on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, he's garnered a following of loyal fans. They've turned out for sold-out theaters and arenas across the country, including a headlining show at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. At the same time, he's had the unique privilege of serving as a frequent opener for two of the largest touring comedy acts in the country, both Jerry Seinfeld and Nate Bargatze.
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