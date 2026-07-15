SHAPESHIFTERS Movement Company to Launch in Denver With Inaugural Production
SHAPESHIFTERS first production is on July 17th, 2026 at the Three Leaches Theater.
SHAPESHIFTERS Movement, a new Denver based theatre company, is launching this week with their inaugural production; a Movement Night featuring two one act movement pieces. SHAPESHIFTERS works to shift stories shapes, exploring and experimenting with physical storytelling via movement based techniques sourced and used worldwide.
Founded by Clove Love and Aidan Blank, SHAPESHIFTERS creates and produces theatrical works that uplift the human body and it's ability to tell stories. With emphasis on original ideas, SHAPESHIFTERS harness' grounding theatrical techniques from around the world, incorporating movement into every production they do. SHAPESHIFTERS seeks to create an artistic home for physical performance art and encourages theatre makers to explore the ways in which physical storytelling and movement techniques can be used to augment narratives in theatrical productions.
Clove and Aidan are creative collaborators and life partners who have worked together theatrically for over 11 years. They both hold B.A.s in Theatre and have collaborated on movement based productions together for 7 years. They enjoy exploring the techniques of Anne Bogart's Viewpoints, the Suzuki method, and elements of Greek Theatre in their experimental theatre productions. They are so thrilled to be bringing SHAPESHIFTERS to life, celebrating the capacity of any human body to tell stories of all different shapes!
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