REPTILES AND SAMURAI, JOCKO HOMO to Share Stage at Oriental Theater

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Every Fall, Denver's own Oingo Boingo tribute act Reptiles and Samurai turns The Oriental Theater into a New Wave time capsule for their sold-out “Back To School” tradition. This year, on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, the band welcomes a new classmate to the bill: Jocko Homo, Denver's high-voltage tribute to DEVO.

Danny Elfman has long cited DEVO as one of the bands that pushed Oingo Boingo toward its twitchy, satirical brand of new wave — two of the genre's weirdest, most theatrical acts sharing a Denver stage together for the first time. Jocko Homo opens the night decked out in energy domes, hazmat suits and synchronized “spud” choreography, tearing through DEVO classics like “Whip It” and “Girl U Want” with spastic precision and mutant flair. Reptiles and Samurai then closes out the evening with their full-throttle, horn-driven set of Oingo Boingo favorites, from “Dead Man's Party” to “Weird Science.” Additionally, ASL interpreters from FLOW Performance Interpreting will once again be on hand, making the show accessible for those with hearing loss.

More About The Bands:

Reptiles and Samurai is one of only 3 known Oingo Boingo tribute bands in the entire universe. The other two reside in California — and one of those is comprised mainly of members of the original band. Why? Despite the fact that Danny Elfman's original New Wave-meets-ska band amassed an enormous cult following over the years, most musicians have strayed away from tackling his music. Simply put: it takes serious pro-level players to pull it off.

Elfman's music is far more challenging to bring to life than the vast majority of pop and rock bands out there. But that doesn't mean it rocks any less.

Since 2018, Reptiles and Samurai has brought Oingo Boingo's incredible legacy back to life on Colorado's stages — hosting an annual sold-out “Back To School” show at the Oriental Theater, along with another perennially sold-out show at The Owl with their yearly Dead Man's Party Halloween extravaganza. Boasting a lineup of musical assassins who have performed and/or recorded with some of Denver's most beloved bands over the years (including The Flobots, Money Plays 8, Sammy Mayfield Blues Revue, Head for the Hills, Tivoli Club Brass Band, MF Ruckus, Playground Music Ensemble, Leon and the Revival, Saved by Aliens and more), Reptiles and Samurai's show is built for big stages. With a full horn section, keys, bass, drums, guitars, mallets, and one of the best frontmen in the world, Reptiles and Samurai brings an explosive, infectiously bombastic presence to every show!

Jocko Homo is Denver's high-voltage tribute to the iconic sounds and subversive spirit of DEVO. With a fierce dedication to the band's signature style, satirical edge, and synth-punk energy, Jocko Homo brings the weird, wild world of DEVO to life with spastic precision and mutant flair — energy domes, hazmat suits, synchronized moves and all — delivering all the hits from DEVO's mutant classics.

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