Michelle Branch Will Come to Boulder Theater in October

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Michelle Branch will bring the Everywhere And Back Again Tour to Boulder Theater on Sunday, October 11, 2026. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 17, 2026 at 10:00 am.

Michelle Branch was seventeen years old when she signed to Madonna's Maverick Records. In 2001, she released her highly acclaimed debut album, The Spirit Room, which featured the hit singles “Everywhere,” MTV Video Music Award Viewer's Choice winner, “All You Wanted” and “Goodbye to You,” and ushered in a new era of young women writing and performing their own songs. The album went on to sell three million copies worldwide, and was certified double-Platinum in the US, Platinum in Japan, Gold in Australia and Canada, and Silver in the UK, among others.

Branch won a Grammy Award for her 2002 collaboration with Carlos Santana, “The Game of Love,” which peaked at No. 5 on Billboard's Hot 100, No. 1 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart, and became a major international hit. Her second album, 2003's Hotel Paper, debuted at No. 2 on the US Billboard album chart and was a top 10 hit around the world. Certified Platinum in the US, and Gold in Australia, Canada and Japan, it spawned the hit single “Are You Happy Now?,” which was nominated for a Grammy for Best Female Rock Performance. Branch was also nominated for Best New Artist.

In 2006, Branch found success with Jessica Harp as modern-country duo The Wreckers, whose debut Stand Still, Look Pretty was praised by critics for breaking down barriers between pop and country. The Gold-certified album spawned the hit single “Leave the Pieces,” which topped the Hot Country Songs chart for several weeks, and earned Branch her fourth Grammy nomination, as well as fan favorites “My Oh My” and “Tennessee.”

In 2017, Branch released her critically acclaimed fourth album, Hopeless Romantic, co-produced with Patrick Carney of The Black Keys. Paste said of it, “Sprinkled with gorgeous, transparent and colorful synths, Hopeless Romantic casts Branch as a newly matured lover and songwriter and is indeed likely to succeed at satisfying diehards and welcoming in new devotees.” In 2022, Branch released The Trouble With Fever, further showcasing the evolution of her sound and her grounded, relatable songwriting.

Recently, Branch announced Everywhere And Back Again, a new project celebrating 25 years in music by revisiting the songs, stories and cultural moments that have shaped her career. The project is led by “The Game of Love” by New Radicals and Michelle Branch, a newly reimagined version of Branch's Grammy-winning hit. To celebrate the launch, Branch hosted MBTV Presents Everywhere And Back Again: Live in Front of a Studio Audience. This one-night-only event was inspired by the MTV and TRL era that helped introduce her music to a generation of fans.

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