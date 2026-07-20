Matteo Lane & Bob The Drag Queen to Perform at Paramount Theatre Denver

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Matteo Lane & Bob the Drag Queen are coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Saturday, October 10, 2026. Due to popular demand, a second show has been added at 9 p.m.!

About Matteo Lane:

Matteo Lane is a multifaceted talent known for his unique blend of stand-up comedy, musical prowess, and artistic versatility. Hailing from Chicago, Lane's first international tour, The Al Dente Tour, hit over 100 markets and sold more than 100,000 tickets. His sharp wit and vibrant storytelling have continued in his Can't Stop Talking Tour, which culminated at Radio City Music Hall and a stand-up special with Hulu. Lane is now in the midst of his third international tour, We Gotta Catch Up. He's also currently developing a half-hour comedy with Warner Brothers and released the cookbook Your Pasta Sucks with Chronicle Books.

Previously named one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch" and described by The Advocate as "bold and unflinchingly genuine," Lane has more than 4.5 million followers across social media. His specials Hair Plugs & Heartache and the fan-favorite The Advice Special have each garnered millions of views on YouTube. On screen, his credits include Abbott Elementary, Survival of the Thickest, Molli & Max in the Future, Upgraded, and Maintenance Required. Matteo can also be seen in Netflix's all-queer stand-up special Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution and the Joan Rivers Tribute on NBC/Peacock. Fluent in five languages and with a singing range of six octaves, Matteo lived in Italy as an oil painter and classically trained opera singer before starting his comedy career.

About Bob the Drag Queen:

Non-binary comic and actor Caldwell Tidicue, or "Bob the Drag Queen" on your "For You" page, describes himself as "hilarious, beautiful, talented and...humble." We can blame Bob's mother for his unabashed confidence that won him the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" on Season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race, as well as multiple acting roles for HBO, Netflix, Sony Tristar, MTV, and VH1.

Through his work co-hosting HBO's first unscripted show, We're Here, Bob has been awarded a Peabody Award, GLAAD Media Award, and a Television Academy Honors recognition. Sibling Rivalry, his highly rated podcast with Monét X Change, has also won a Queerty Award as well as a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Podcast.

Over the past few years, Bob has not had much downtime between interviewing with Seth Meyers, Gayle King, Sherri Shepherd, Ke$ha, and NPR's Ari Shapiro; attempting murder on the third season of Peacock's The Traitors; serving as the Master of Ceremonies for Madonna's Celebration Tour; completing his own world comedy tour; writing his New York Times bestselling debut novel Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert; releasing his comedy special This Is Wild on Hulu; and recently wrapping his first-ever starring role in a Broadway show as Harold Ziegler in Moulin Rouge! at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

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