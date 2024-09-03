Kurt Braunohler Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square In September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy Works has announced that Kurt Braunohler will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square.

Thursday September 5 / 7:30 PM / $20.00

Friday September 6 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $27.00

Saturday September 7 / 7:30 & 9:45 PM / $27.00 / Bananas Podcast

Kurt Braunohler is a comedian who once hired a skywriter to write HOW DO I LAND? in the sky over LA.

In features, Kurt can be seen in the Oscar-nominated film The Big Sick, Long Shot and the horror sensation Barbarian. On TV: The Good Place, Bob's Burgers, Black Monday, Lady Dynamite, American Housewife, and many more.

In stand up, Kurt's new special Perfectly Stupid was heralded by the NY Times as doing “…what fresh comedy can, make you see things that were always there but never noticed.” He co-hosts the continuously sold-out variety show Hot Tub for 17 years with Kristen Schaal. His wildly popular strange news podcast BANANAS is available wherever you get podcasts. And lastly, he once jet-skied from Chicago to New Orleans for charity.

Join Kurt with Scotty Landes for the Bananas Podcast on September 7.

