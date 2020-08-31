Josh Blue to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Josh Blue will perform Friday, September 11.

Best known as the comedian who puts the cerebral in Cerebral Palsy, Josh Blue centers much of his self-deprecating act around his disability. He exploded onto the national comedy scene by capturing the attention of the country as the winner of NBC's Last Comic Standing.

Josh starred in Comedy Central Presents: Josh Blue in 2011. His one-hour special Sticky Change aired on Showtime and Netflix. In 2016, Josh released his third one-hour special, DELETE on HULU and Amazon. Josh dropped a music CD, titled Josh Blue and the Hooligan Stew Review, with some original songs. He wrapped up 2018 by recording his fourth one-hour comedy special at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, Josh's home club.

He has appeared twice on Ron White's Comedy Salute to the Troops on CMT and made his late-night television debut on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. Blue recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC, followed by a coveted appearance at the prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. Josh Blue continues to spread laughter and breaking down stereotypes of those with disabilities one sarcastic and though-provoking joke at a time.

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND: Comedy Works is pleased to announce that Josh Blue will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Friday, September 11 / 7:30 PM / $25.00 (in-person) and $10.00 (live streaming)

LIVE (in-person) & Comedy Works Live (streaming) tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant.

For reservations email question@comedyworks.com.

