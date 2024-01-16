Jeff Jenson and Wonder's SPELLBOUND MAGIC Comes to The Hub Next Month

The performance is on Saturday, February 3.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date Photo 1 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards

Jeff Jenson and Wonder's SPELLBOUND MAGIC Comes to The Hub Next Month

Jeff Jenson and resident magician Wonder present “Spellbound Magic” on Saturday, February 3 at 7:00 p.m.The performance, suitable for all ages, takes place at The Hub at 40 Arts West, 6501 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO 80214. Tickets are $15 for adults; $10 for kids 12 and under, and available at Click Here  More information by calling 303-378-1112.

A new type of magic show featuring a blend of magical styles thread together in an unexpected and exciting manner. With a mix of classic magic tricks and innovative new illusions alongside comedy and fun audience interaction, each vignette is designed to amaze and delight audiences of all ages. The show’s unique combination of talent and spectacle ensures that every moment is filled with wonder and awe, leaving you spellbound from start to finish. 


Jeff Jenson is based in Denver Colorado but extends his magic far and wide, captivating audiences across the nation. With his distinctive style, he invites spectators on a journey into the world of magic. Effortlessly transitioning form close up miracles to awe-inspiring parlor and stage performances that leave a lasting impression. His performances are characterized by pure sleight of hand which allows him to connect with his audience on a personal level. Videos at www.jeffjensonmagic.com

Wonder is the creator of Wonders HUB stage at 40 West Arts and is the resident magician for the West area’s arts district. Wonder’s award-winning magic has been recognized by popular networks like MTV and CBS over a career spanning 4 decades. With an improve like style and outside the box personality, you’ll find a connection with what you like about Magic. Based in Denver, Wonder has opened for national concerts at Red Rocks, starred in Denver Broncos halftime shows, had a long running show at historic Heritage Square and fan favorites Six Flags Elitch Gardens, the Denver Zoo, Botanic Gardens, and more. More information at www.chadwondermagic.com

 




RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Jeff Jenson and Wonders SPELLBOUND MAGIC Comes to The Hub Next Month Photo
Jeff Jenson and Wonder's SPELLBOUND MAGIC Comes to The Hub Next Month

Jeff Jenson and resident magician Wonder present “Spellbound Magic” on Saturday, February 3 at 7:00 p.m. 

2
Lewis Black Comes to the Paramount Theatre in February Photo
Lewis Black Comes to the Paramount Theatre in February

Two-time Grammy Award winning Comedian LEWIS BLACK announced his GOODBYE YELLER BRICK ROAD, THE FINAL TOUR that will include shows throughout North America and Europe. The tour will stop in Denver, Colorado at Paramount Theatre on Friday, February 2, 2024. Tickets are on sale now.

3
ADAM CAROLLA IS UNPREPARED Comes to Mesa Theater and The Stanley Hotel This Month Photo
ADAM CAROLLA IS UNPREPARED Comes to Mesa Theater and The Stanley Hotel This Month

Comedy Works Entertainment welcomes ADAM CAROLLA IS UNPREPARED for two nights.  Find out where to catch the show here!

4
Abend Gallery Hosts A MATTER OF LIGHT AND DEATH, Showcasing The New Masters Of Realism Photo
Abend Gallery Hosts A MATTER OF LIGHT AND DEATH, Showcasing The New Masters Of Realism

Abend Gallery has announced the opening of the much-anticipated exhibition 'A Matter of Light and Death,' curated by the renowned artist and scholar Jeremy Caniglia.

More Hot Stories For You

Jeff Jenson and Wonder's SPELLBOUND MAGIC Comes to The Hub Next MonthJeff Jenson and Wonder's SPELLBOUND MAGIC Comes to The Hub Next Month
Lewis Black Comes to the Paramount Theatre in FebruaryLewis Black Comes to the Paramount Theatre in February
ADAM CAROLLA IS UNPREPARED Comes to Mesa Theater and The Stanley Hotel This MonthADAM CAROLLA IS UNPREPARED Comes to Mesa Theater and The Stanley Hotel This Month
Abend Gallery Hosts A MATTER OF LIGHT AND DEATH, Showcasing The New Masters Of RealismAbend Gallery Hosts A MATTER OF LIGHT AND DEATH, Showcasing The New Masters Of Realism

Videos

Sting Introduces MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE, Coming to Denver in February Video
Sting Introduces MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE, Coming to Denver in February
First Look at THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Video
First Look at THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts
Get a Sneak Peek at MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at Denver Center for the Performing Arts Video
Get a Sneak Peek at MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at Denver Center for the Performing Arts
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
237 Virginia Avenue in Denver 237 Virginia Avenue
Local Theater Company (5/02-5/19)
The Cher Show in Denver The Cher Show
Denver Center for the Performing Arts (5/03-5/05)
Company in Denver Company
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (5/22-6/24)
Chicago in Denver Chicago
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (1/30-2/04)
Jesus Christ Superstar in Denver Jesus Christ Superstar
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (1/23-1/28)
Chicago in Denver Chicago
Cheyenne Civic Center Performing Arts Theatre (2/06-2/06)
Hairspray in Denver Hairspray
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (3/05-3/10)
acts of faith in Denver acts of faith
Local Theater Company (2/01-2/18)
Cellist Nicholas Canellakis and pianist-composer Michael Stephen Brown in Lakewood in Denver Cellist Nicholas Canellakis and pianist-composer Michael Stephen Brown in Lakewood
Lakewood Cultural Center (2/22-2/22)
Come From Away in Denver Come From Away
Cheyenne Civic Center Performing Arts Theatre (3/20-3/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You