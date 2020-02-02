Evergreen Players Announce 2020 Season

The Evergreen Players began in 1950 as a group of friends gathering in each other's homes to read plays aloud. Productions started at Little Log Theatre before the company made Center Stage home 23 years ago.

The Players are proud of the 350 shows they have produced, introducing over 1750 actors to their stage and 650 crew members backstage. One of the most famous names to grace the stage is South Park creator Trey Parker, who performed in "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas." Students have attended more than 110 class offerings and patrons from more than 23 states have attended Evergreen Player performances.

Studio One* presents "Cinderella"

February 6 - 9

The Classic fairy tale with all your favorite characters!

Thursday, February 6 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets $25 Adult, $20 Students/Seniors, $15 Youth - 12 and under

EPiC Winter- Evergreen Players Improv Comedy

February 7 & 8

Evergreen Players Improv Comedy presents a completely unscripted and spontaneous improvisational show. Opening act featuring Evergreen High School improv troupe! [PG13]

Friday/Saturday 7:30 p.m.

Tickets $25 Adult, $20 Students/Seniors, $15 Youth - 12 and under

Studio One* presents "The 25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"

April 16 - 18

Six quirky adolescents compete in the Bee, run by three equally quirky grown-ups.

Thursday/Friday/Saturday at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets $25 Adult, $20 Students/Seniors, $15 Youth - 12 and under

My Name is Asher Lev

April 17 - 26

The story of a young Jewish painter who is forced to make the difficult choice between art and faith.

Friday / Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

**Congregation Beth Evergreen, 2981 Bergen Peak Dr., Evergreen, CO 80439

Tickets $25 Adult, $20 Students/Seniors, $15 Youth - 12 and under



Much Ado About Nothing

June 5 - 14

Shakespeare in the Grove at Hiwan!

Friday / Saturday at 6 p.m.; Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

**The Grove at Hiwan, 28473 Meadow Dr., Evergreen, CO 80439

Tickets $25 Adult, $20 Students/Seniors & $15 Youth - 12 and under

Peter and the Starcatcher

July 10 - August 2

The Tony-winning play based on the best-selling novels, brings us the back-story of Tinker Bell,

Mrs. Daring, and Captain Hook.

Friday / Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets $25 Adult, $20 Students/Seniors, $15 Youth - 12 and under

EPiC Summer - Evergreen Players' Improv Comedy

August 21 & 22

A completely original, unscripted improv comedy show. See these amazing performers take audience suggestions and ideas and blend them into such games and skits. [PG13]

Friday / Saturday at 7:30 pm

Tickets $25 Adult, $20 Students/Seniors & $15 Youth - 12 and under

The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940

October 23 - November 15

A wild and hilarious romp including a mansion, a blizzard, and secret passages.

Friday / Saturday at 7:30 pm; Sunday at 2:00 pm

Tickets $25 Adult, $20 Students/Seniors & $15 Youth - 12 and under

Seasons Readings

December 18-20

This annual staged reading is always a family favorite.

FriSat at 7:30 p.m.; Sun at 2 p.m.

Tickets $25 Adult, $20 Students/Seniors & $15 Youth - 12 and under

Season tickets are available by calling 303-674-4934 or online at www.evergreenplayers.org.

Performances at Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, CO, 80439 except where noted**.

*Studio One was founded in 2015 and offers theater classes to youth and adults as well as summer camps and youth performances.

Established in 1950, the Players' mission is to create professional quality theater to inspire, engage and entertain. The performing home of Evergreen Players is Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, CO, 80439. Directions to Center Stage are at www.evergreenplayers.org





