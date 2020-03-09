Denver Museum of Nature & Science Phipps Theater Presents A SKEPTICAL EXTRAVAGANZA OF SPECIAL SIGNIFICANCE

Comedy Works Entertainment has announced A Skeptical Extravaganza of Special Significance live on Thursday, April 23, at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science Phipps Theater at 7:45 p.m. A Skeptical Extravaganza of Special Significance is a combination panel show, science quiz, physics demonstration and improv game that's filled with music and laughter. The show is the live configuration of the top 10 science podcast The Skeptics' Guide to the Universe (SGU), which has over 700 episodes and more than 107 million downloads. A Skeptical Extravaganza of Special Significance features the podcast cast as well as a special guest or two.

The Extravaganza is hosted by Dr. Steven Novella, an academic neurologist at Yale University School of Medicine. In addition to being the host of The Skeptics' Guide podcast, Dr. Novella is the president and co-founder of the New England Skeptical Society. He is also the author of NeuroLogicaBlog, a popular science blog that covers news and issues in neuroscience, but also general science, scientific skepticism, philosophy of science, critical thinking, and the intersection of science with the media and society.

Dr. Steven Novella is joined on stage by podcast co-hosts: Jay Novella, a skeptical activist, science popularizer, and host of Alpha Quadrant 6, a science fiction review show; Bob Novella, skeptical literature author and SGU Rouges Gallery blogger; and Evan Bernstein who serves as the Connecticut chapter chairman of the New England Skeptical Society. The show also features drummer, guitarist, composer and podcaster, George Hrab, known for performing funk and jazz and for exploring science themes in his work.

More information about SGU available at https://www.theskepticsguide.org/

Tickets go on sale Monday, March 9, at 10 a.m. at DMNS.org. General admission tickets are $39.50.





