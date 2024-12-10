Denver Center Theatre Company Announces Full Cast And Creative Team For THE RESERVOIR World Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Denver Center Theatre Company has announced the full casting and creative team for the world premiere production of The Reservoir by Jake Brasch (our tempest, How to Draw a Triangle).

The Reservoir will launch a co-production in Denver on January 17, 2025, and then transfer to Atlanta where it will start performances at the Alliance Theatre on March 29, 2025, and conclude in Los Angeles at Geffen Playhouse with performances beginning on June 18, 2025.

Denver-born playwright Jake Brasch's The Reservoir, left audiences buzzing at the Denver Center Theatre Company's 2023 Colorado New Play Summit (CNPS) and is continuing to achieve success throughout the American theatre. Following the 2023 CNPS, The Reservoir was named a finalist of the Alliance Theatre's 2024 Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition and the recipient of the Social Impact Theatre Grant from The Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation.

“Witnessing a production from the early stages of development to a full production is always such a joy, but the opportunity to be one of the theatres co-producing a playwright's first professional production is particularly rewarding,” said Artistic Director Chris Coleman. “The Reservoir is a hilarious and heartbreaking story based in Denver that will share in the camaraderie of family and the struggles of getting through your darkest times.”

For information and tickets in Denver, visit denvercenter.org. The DCPAccess reduced-price ticket on sale for The Reservoir and The Suffragette's Murder will take place on Wednesday, December 11 at noon.

Through the DCPAccess program, made possible by citizen support of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), the DCPA can provide a limited number of reduced-price tickets to the community to select DCPA productions. As the DCPA works to modernize the use of technology to better serve patrons, all DCPA ticketing (online, phones and in-person) will be unavailable the week of January 6.

The Reservoir cast in the Denver Center Theatre Company production will feature Philip Schneider (Hamlet, Yale University) as Josh, Vanessa Lock (Nest, Signature Theatre) as Patricia/Jeanette McFolly/Lenni/AA Lady/Rabbi Silver, Rodney Lizcano (American Mariachi, DCPA) as Hugo/Taylor/Yaakov Stern/Counselor Rick/Sponsor, Joyce Cohen (Benediction, DCPA) as Irene, Lori Wilner (Prayer for the French Republic, Broadway) as Beverly, Peter Van Wagner (Choir Boy, DCPA) as Shrimpy, Mark Kincaid (Carapace, Alliance Theatre) as Hank, Diana Dresser (Anna Karenina, DCPA) as Patricia Understudy, Liam McKenna (Testament, Saratoga Shakespeare Company) as Josh/Hugo Understudy, Leslie O'Carroll (A Doll's House, DCPA) as Beverly/Irene Understudy, and Mark Rubald (Hamlet, DCPA) as Shrimpy/Hank Understudy.

The Reservoir will be directed by Shelley Butler (The Constant Wife, DCPA) with scenic design by Takeshi Kata (Water for Elephants, Broadway), costume design by Sara Ryung Clement (Rattlesnake Kate, DCPA), lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (Choir Boy, DCPA), sound design by Michael Costagliola (The Lehman Trilogy, Shakespeare Theatre Company), dramaturgy by Olivia O'Connor (Every Brilliant Thing, Geffen Playhouse), casting by Grady Soapes, CSA (DCPA Casting Director), Jody Feldman (Alliance Theatre Casting Director), Phyllis Schuringa, CSA (Geffen Playhouse Casting Director) and Claire Burke, CSA (Tara Rubin Casting), assistant directing by Zoe Lesser (Heroes of the Fourth Turning, New Mexico Actors Lab), and stage management by Liz Campbell (A Christmas Carol, Alliance Theatre) and Corin Davidson (I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, DCPA).

Comments