Denver Arts & Venues Requests Qualifications For Two New Denver Public Art Projects: A Total Of $45,000 In Commissions Available

Denver Arts & Venues is now accepting qualifications for two new Denver Public Art projects: Inspiration Point Park and Environmental Learning for Kids (ELK) Education Center in Montbello.

"The Denver Public Art program is growing incredibly rapidly, with nearly 80 new works in progress," said Ginger White, Denver Arts & Venues, executive director. "We are excited to request qualifications for two more project commissions to add to that number."

New commissions include:

The historic Inspiration Point Park in the Berkeley-Regis area northwest of downtown Denver sits at an elevation of 5,415 feet and provides incredible views of nearly 200 miles of the Rocky Mountain Front Range and the entire City of Denver. Improvements to the park were completed in early 2022 and include a new playground, enhanced picnic sites, an improved western overlook, and a restored historic wall. As part of these improvements, Denver Public Art is seeking an artist or artist team to create artwork that reflects the cultural diversity and history of the area and creates an inclusive, accessible and welcoming gathering place for park visitors.

The new artwork should explore the idea of "inspiration" and spark wonder, delight and joy. The artwork should enhance the natural beauty of the park and invite visitors to "take their time," allowing for a moment of physical, mental and emotional respite to appreciate and respect the surrounding natural world. The Denver Public Art selection panel is interested in inviting artists to apply who are new to public artwork and the public art process, particularly muralists who hope to shift toward sculptural work. Interested artists may submit qualifications at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=11003.

Denver Public Art seeks to commission an artist or artist team to create original public artwork(s), for the Environmental Learning for Kids (ELK) Education Center in the Montbello neighborhood of Denver. The Denver Public Art selection panel is very invested in cultural diversity and local history, and seeks artwork(s) that acknowledge the land and reflect the rich cultures of the area. The artwork(s) should be interactive and educational, and celebrate coming together in open spaces. Artworks should also speak to the relationships between insects, plant life, animals and humans, and be inclusive, accessible and welcoming to all nearby residents and ELK Learning Center visitors. Artists applying should have a strong background in community engagement, particularly with youth. Interested artists may submit qualifications at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=11061.

Interested applicants may submit qualifications for any or both of the commissions at CallForEntry.org Monday, March 13, 11:59 p.m. MST. Denver Public Art is also hosting a virtual pre-application meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. for interested applicants. The meeting will cover project backgrounds and goals, and the application process for these two Requests for Qualifications: Inspiration Point Park and Environmental Learning for Kids (ELK) Education Center in Montbello. Attendees will also get information on CallForEntry.org through which artists may apply. This event will be hosted on Zoom. Interested applicants are asked to register on Eventbrite to get information on how to join prior to the event.

More information on these and other Denver Public Art calls is available at www.DenverPublicArt.org/For-Artists/#opportunities.

Denver Arts & Venues' mission is to enrich and advance Denver's quality of life and economic vitality through the advancement of arts, cultural, and entertainment opportunities for all. Arts & Venues is the City and County of Denver agency responsible for operating some of the region's most renowned facilities, including Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, the Denver Performing Arts Complex, Colorado Convention Center, Denver Coliseum and McNichols Civic Center Building. Arts & Venues also oversees the Denver Public Art Program, Urban Arts Fund, P.S. You Are Here, Denver Music Advancement Fund, implementation of Denver's Cultural Plan and other entertainment and cultural events such as the Five Points Jazz Festival. Denver Arts & Venues is committed to equity, diversity and inclusion in all our programs, initiatives and decision-making processes. www.ArtsandVenues.com

Denver's Public Art Program was established in 1988 as an Executive Order under Mayor Federico Peña. The order, enacted into Ordinance by Denver City Council in 1991, directs that 1% of any capital improvement project over $1 million undertaken by the City, be set aside for the inclusion of art. Over the past 30 years these artworks, along with the historic and donated works of art, make up the City's Public Art Collection. The Public Art Collection has expanded the opportunity for Denver residents to experience art in public places.

