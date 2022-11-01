Denver Arts & Venues Celebrates Denver Arts Week With Buell Theatre Exhibitions and New Events

Denver Arts & Venues will celebrate autumn with the announcement of fall Buell Theatre exhibitions and three Denver Arts Week events.

"As we move into November, we are eager to recognize both Día de los Muertos and Native American Heritage month through the artwork on display at Buell Theatre," said Ginger White, Denver Arts & Venues executive director. "Plus, the second week of November, the whole city celebrates the arts during Denver Arts Week, and we are excited to offer Denverites the chance to learn more about Denver Arts & Venues programs and venues through a Denver Public Art tour, an exhibit reception with musical performance, and artist discussion."

This fall's Buell Theatre lobby exhibitions are tied thematically to Día de los Muertos and Native American Heritage Month.

Calaveras en Mi Ciudad - Oct. 17-Nov. 13: Calaveras en Mi Ciudad is curated annually by art leader, Alexis Newton, to recognize and celebrate Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). The exhibition presents papier-mâché calaveras which were built from a mold created by Ricardo Soltero, and hand-painted by eight Colorado-based Latino artists who were invited to participate: Anthony Garcia, Sr., Armando Silva, Chelsea Lewinski, Juls Mendoza, Karma Leigh, Norberto Mojardin, Xencs L. Wing and Charlo G. Walterbach. Each calavera is a personal statement that is unique to its creator, expressing a visual story of who they are, where they come from and how they place themselves within the ancestral tradition of Día de los Muertos. https://www.artscomplex.com/explore-the-complex/arts-complex-art-exhibits/calaveras-en-mi-ciudad

Danielle SeeWalker Solo Exhibition: You Can't Have Our Braids - Nov. 23 - Jan. 1, 2023: A companion exhibition to "The Red Road Project" on display at McNichols Civic Center Building through Dec. 18, Danielle SeeWalker's solo exhibition showcases her original paintings, with mixed media works that merge expressionistic portraiture with her Lakota traditions. https://www.artscomplex.com/explore-the-complex/danielle-seewalker-solo-exhibition-you-cant-have-our-braids/

"'Calaveras en Mi Ciudad' is a way to support the talent of local Latino artists and share the rich cultural and artistic traditions of Día de los Muertos in the Denver community," explained curator Alexis Newton. "By creating and encouraging connections and conversations, the calaveras inspire and pay tribute to the beauty of the Día de los Muertos celebration."

"Even though the pandemic itself is now largely behind us, many people are still left with this exaggerated fear of death," Alexis continued. "The art display of the Calaveras and the spirit of the Day of the Dead festival is an important reminder that death is not to be feared and that we never truly lose those who pass from this life."

Buell Theatre lobby exhibitions are accessible to theatre patrons during events. If you would like to schedule a tour of the exhibits, please contact Peter Dearth, Denver Performing Arts Complex programming manager, at Peter.Dearth@denvergov.org.

Additionally, Denver Arts & Venues is presenting three events in celebration of Denver Arts Week.

Colorado Convention Center Public Art Tour (Denver Arts Week edition) - Sunday, Nov. 6, 2 p.m.: Have you ever wondered why that big blue bear is peering through the window of the Colorado Convention Center? Maybe he's amazed by all the art inside! Join us for a tour of some of the best works of public art in Denver, most of which were created by Colorado artists. The artworks in the Colorado Convention Center illuminate our state's history as well as its natural beauty. $5 per person. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Children 10 and under do not require a ticket. http://www.axs.com/series/14893/public-art-tours-tickets

Calaveras en Mi Ciudad Exhibit Reception + Performance by Lolita - Wednesday, Nov. 9, 6-8 p.m., Buell Theatre Lobby: Denver Arts & Venues invites people to check out the papier-mâché calaveras on display in the Buell Lobby and enjoy a performance by Denver-based Latin pop artist, Lolita. This event is free and open to the public, but attendees are asked to RSVP at https://calaverasenmiciudad.eventbrite.com.

Special Denver Arts Week Artist Talk and Tour with Melanie Yazzie - Friday, Nov. 11, noon-1 p.m., McNichols Civic Center Building and online: Join Shanna Shelby, curator of exhibitions for Denver Arts & Venues, and printmaker, painter and sculptor, Melanie Yazzie for a tour and discussion of "Nizhóní Way" on display at McNichols Building through December. Attendees may join on Zoom for the virtual tour, in person at McNichols Building. Melanie will discuss the artworks on display as well as the inspiration for the exhibit. This event is free and open to the public, but attendees are asked to RSVP at https://Nizhoni.eventbrite.com.