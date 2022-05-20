Denver Arts & Venues Announces Denver Public Art Summer Tours; Expands Offerings With Accessibility In Mind

Denver Arts & Venues has announced its Denver Public Art summer tours, bringing back favorites and expanding the series to include several new tours.

"We have offered Denver Public Art tours for more than a decade, but this year, we really wanted to think about accessibility and inclusivity," said Brendan Picker, Denver Public Art program administrator. "We are thrilled to offer tours with an American Sign Language interpreter and tactile tours this summer. Plus, we are celebrating PRIDE with two tours led by Denver Drag Queen Legend, Shirley Delta Blow."

Summer tours include:

14th Street and Denver Performing Arts Complex Campus Public Art Tour - You will be amazed at the quality and amount of art visible within two square blocks on and around Curtis Street, the heart of Denver's Theater District. Witness some of Denver's oldest murals done by Allen True and just steps away take in some recent works in Denver's public art collection by the artist team of Walczak and Heiss. The artworks on this tour tend to be colorful, big and playful. This tour will also feature the outdoor artworks found at Denver Performing Arts Complex, including the new interactive piece, "Resonance." May 24, 6 p.m., June 28, 6 p.m., July 26, 6 p.m., Aug. 23, 6 p.m., Sept. 27, 6 p.m.

City Park Public Art Tour - Tour participants will visit roughly half a dozen artworks including the historical sculptures, fountains and gateways of City Park on this tour. The tour will include Avian Front located along the south end of the Denver Zoo. June 5, 10 a.m., June 26, 10 a.m., July 3, 10 a.m., Sept. 18, 10 a.m.

Civic Center Park and Golden Triangle Public Art Tour - This tour visits artworks dating from the historical to the contemporary, focusing on Civic Center Park and the Denver Art Museum Campus. From early 20th Century sculptures by Alexander Proctor to a big red chair with a miniature horse, from an oversized broom to abstract sculptures, this tour blends the history of the Golden Triangle with a variety of pieces that are iconic to Denver. June 14, 6 p.m., July 5, 6 p.m., Aug. 9, 6 p.m., Sept. 13, 6 p.m.

Colorado Convention Center Public Art Tour - Have you ever wondered why that big blue bear is peering through the window of the Colorado Convention Center? Maybe he's amazed by all the art inside! Join us for a tour of some of the best works of public art in Denver, most of which were created by Colorado artists. The artworks in the Colorado Convention Center illuminate our state's history as well as its natural beauty. July 10, 2 p.m., Aug. 21, 2 p.m., Sept. 25, 2 p.m.

Colorado Panorama: A People's History Tour - "Colorado Panorama: A People's History" is a ceramic tile mural is composed of abstracted, computer-digitized photographs of more than 120 figures prominent in Colorado's history, everyone from Nikola Tesla to Molly Brown to Emily Griffith to Neal Cassady to Dr. Justina Ford to Little Bear. This 45-minute tour will delve deeper into the artwork and the people featured in the mural. June 16, 12:30 p.m., July 14, 12:30 p.m.

Downtown Denver Public Art Bicycle Tour - The popular Denver Public Art bicycle tour returns in 2022. The tour will last approximately 2.5 hours, with a distance of almost three miles making use of available bike routes and paths. This tour's highlights include artwork at Denver Skate Park, Commons Park, the Museum of Contemporary Art and the Colorado Convention Center, plus some additional unique artworks, not known to the general public. June 22, 4 p.m., July 20, 4 p.m., Aug. 17, 4 p.m.

Golden Triangle Public Art Tour: Drag Queen Edition, Happy Pride 2022! - This tour covers a broad array of contemporary and historical public artworks in Civic Center Park and near the Denver Art Museum, and Denver Public Library. Led by Denver Drag Queen Legend, Shirley Delta Blow, this tour promises to be one of a kind. Join Shirley and discover all the ins and outs of the Denver Public Art Program and learn about the diverse works inside the Golden Triangle. This tour will also include a short visit to two LGTBQIA+ exhibits at the McNichols Civic Center Building. Attendees are encouraged to dress up! June 21, 5:30 p.m., June 22, 5:30 p.m.

Tactile Tour (In Touch with Art) - Ever wonder what the Blue Bear (Lawrence Argent's I See What You Mean) feels like? Find out in this interactive hands-on tour. Learn about the stories of some of Denver's iconic public art and experience the many textures and sounds of the city. Highlighting anecdotes about the work of several contemporary artists, this outdoor walking tour will encompass about 1 mile and will include visual descriptions, touchable objects, and guided looking/touching exercises. Path of travel is wheelchair accessible. This unique tour is designed for all to enjoy, with particular emphasis on those who are blind or low vision. June 10, 11:30 a.m., June 12, 1 p.m., July 8, 11:30 a.m.

Denverites are invited to take advantage of these opportunities to get up close and personal with your Denver Public Art collection and learn the history of the artworks and the Denver Public Art program.

Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com (only $5 per person, kids under 10 FREE).

Check out the schedule and details at www.DenverPublicArt.org/tours.