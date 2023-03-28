Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DUSTY SLAY Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Week

Performances are March 30 – April 1.

Mar. 28, 2023  
DUSTY SLAY comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square March 30 - April 1.

Dusty talks about universal truths and their absurdity ... taking that simple truth to its highest level and bringing everyone to the middle of the aisle for some laughs in the process. "There's still a lot of jokes to come. I looked at everything as experience," he says. "Let's not get mad about it, let's enjoy it."

At 36, Slay has become the youngest comedian to ever perform on the legendary Grand Ole Opry stage in his adopted hometown of Nashville. To date he's logged a dozen appearances in front of "his people" on the historic stage in the last couple years and has been asked by the CMA to host their festival's Forever Country Stage to keep fans laughing between appearances by the biggest stars in country music.

The breakout comedian has appeared on Comedy Central's Stand-Up Featuring and is set for a third appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. In 2019 he joined Comedy Central's Clusterfest and has previously performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Last Comic Standing, and Laughs on Fox in addition to regular stints on The Bob & Tom Radio Show and a host of live appearances across the country.

Performances:

Thursday March 30 / 8:00 PM / $16.00

Friday March 31 / 7:30 & 9:45 PM / $24.00

Saturday April 1 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00




