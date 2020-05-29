DCPA Theatre Company Cancels 2020/21 Season

Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts regrets to announce the cancellation of its 2020/21 DCPA Theatre Company season. Since March 13, the DCPA has postponed or cancelled 25 shows, two fundraisers, hundreds of classes and numerous events.

Today's announcement means the cancellation of nine locally-produced plays including:

Angry, Raucous & Shamelessly Gorgeous

The Children

A Christmas Carol

Emma

In the Upper Room

Light Up the Sky

Mojada

Rattlesnake Kate

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Recently, the DCPA announced it would delay and reduce the Theatre Company lineup. However, after further evaluation and extensive scenario planning, it was determined that the most responsible decision was to protect the DCPA's resources now in order to return for a robust and resilient 2021/22 season. The DCPA's Board of Trustees will revisit this decision in October and, if circumstances allow, make every effort to return to the stage this coming spring.

In the interim, renovations to the Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex will continue so that the theatres are ready to reopen for the Company's return to the stage. The community is invited to engage with @denvercenter on social media for #DCPAMemories, artist videos and additional programming options to be announced in June.

Subscribers who have renewed into the 2020/21 DCPA Theatre Company season* will receive an email with the option to receive a credit, request a refund or donate the package value.

Visit denvercenter.org/response for a complete list of impacted events.

Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You