DCPA Theatre Company Announces 2020/21 Season

Artistic Director Chris Coleman has announced the 2020/21 season of the DCPA Theatre Company, the producing regional theatre arm of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA). The new season kicks off performances on September 18 and will feature nine mainstage productions including the world premiere of the musical Rattlesnake Kate by Colorado's own Neyla Pekarek, former member of the Grammy-nominated folk band The Lumineers, the company's first Edward Albee production in over 20 years, a fresh new adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma and the return of A Christmas Carol.

"I love that this season brings American classics back into the mix, that several of these stories give us an opportunity to speak immediately to the moment we are living in, and that we continue stretching our relationships across this region," said Coleman. "And, of course, I'm personally excited to be part of the team that is bringing a new musical about a Colorado legend to life here at the Denver Center."

As previously announced, To Kill a Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher and starring Richard Thomas, and based on Harper Lee's classic novel, will play The Ellie Caulkins Opera House July 13-August 1, 2021 as part of both the Broadway & Theatre Company 2020/21 full season subscription packages. A public on-sale will be announced at a later date.

Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous

Sep 18 - Oct 25, 2020

Jones Theatre

Light Up the Sky

Oct 2 - Nov 1, 2020

Space Theatre

A Christmas Carol

Nov 25 - Dec 27, 2020

Wolf Theatre

The Children

Jan 8 - Feb 14, 2021

Jones Theatre

World Premiere: In the Upper Room

Jan 22 - Feb 28, 2021

Space Theatre

World Premiere: Rattlesnake Kate

Feb 5 - May 14, 2021

Wolf Theatre

Apr 2 - May 16, 2021

Jones Theatre

Emma

Apr 23 - May 23, 2021

Wolf Theatre

Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles

May 14 - June 13, 2021

Space Theatre

Also on the Theatre Company full season subscription:

To Kill a Mockingbird

Jul 13 - Aug 1, 2021

The Ellie

Renewing subscribers have the first opportunity to reserve tickets. 2020/21 Theatre Company subscription packages are now available online for renewing 2019/20 subscribers at denvercenter.org/theatrecompany or by calling 303.893.6030.

New Theatre Company subscriptions will be available for sale starting on March 9. Subscribers enjoy up to 30% off savings, free ticket exchanges, payment plans, priority offers to added attractions, discounted extra tickets, a dedicated VIP hotline, free events including talkbacks and receptions, and the best seats at the best prices. All 2020/21 Broadway and Theatre Company subscribers will get pre-sale access to DCPA Off-Center's Theater of the Mind, co-created by David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar.

Single tickets will go on sale at a later time. Due to the nature of live performance, all productions, prices and dates are subject to change.



Please be advised that the Denver Center for the Performing Arts - denvercenter.org - is the ONLY authorized ticket provider for these productions in Denver. As with all productions produced and/or presented by the DCPA, ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party run the risk of overpaying or purchasing illegitimate tickets. Patrons should be aware that the DCPA is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance. Patrons found in violation of the DCPA Ticket Purchase and Sale Terms and Policies may have all of their tickets cancelled.





