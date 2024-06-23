Creede Repertory Theatre Selects Emily Van Fleet as Next Artistic Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Creede Repertory Theatre has announced Emily Van Fleet as the theatre's new Artistic Director. The company continues its momentum of an all-female executive team with Van Fleet joining Managing Director Morgan Manfredi in a dual leadership role beginning August 3rd.

“I have known Emily for over a decade as a collaborator, friend, and fellow parent-artist,” says Manfredi. “She comes to this position with a long history and deep love for CRT and our community. I am thrilled to welcome another multi-talented woman to our staff and work closely with her toward Creede Rep's bright future.”

President of the Board of Trustees, Bob Johns, said “Of the many applicants for the role, Emily stood out for her experience working in rotating repertory, her strong advocacy of education programs, and understanding the uniqueness of making theatre at 9,000ft. She has a beautiful vision for the theatre, and I believe CRT will thrive with her as our Artistic Director.”

Van Fleet has been a part of CRT's seasonal acting company since 2012, most recently starring as the title character in Always…Patsy Cline in 2022 and directing the 2018 production of The Wizard of Oz, one of Creede Rep's most popular shows to date. This summer, she will direct CRT's gala fundraiser Some Enchanted Evening: A Magical Night with Our Stars at the Rio Grande Club in South Fork, CO and host and perform in the summer concert series, On the Stage of Sondheim, a collaboration between CRT and Creede Musical Arts Collective.

"I knew from my very first season as a company member that I wanted to be a part of CRT's future,” she says, “I was inspired by the way Creede Rep connected with audiences and the unique relationship it has with the town. This is a very special place that offers a deeper understanding of one's self, encourages growth, and reminds us of what is important: genuine human connection. I am thrilled to be ushering CRT into this next phase and look forward to building lasting relationships with its patrons and community through entertaining, inventive, and inspiring storytelling."

Van Fleet discovered a love of theatre from a very early age. She received a BA in Musical Theatre from the University of Northern Colorado and is an 18-year member of Actors' Equity Association. Her regional acting and directing credits include productions at Arvada Center, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Indianapolis Symphony, Little Theatre of the Rockies, Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, and Sierra Shakespeare Festival.

Kate Berry, who has served as CRT's Interim Artistic Director since October 2023, will continue as Marketing Director. “I have worked with Emily as an artist for many years,” Berry says of Van Fleet. “Her love of Creede, Creede Rep, and the art of repertory theatre are obvious. I could not be happier to welcome her as an artistic leader and community member.”

CRT continues its 2024 Season of Discovery which includes Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein, The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde, the world premiere of Prima's Guide to Funerals by Leonard Madrid, and the concert series, On the Stage of Sondheim. Creede's robust Education programming includes its Kid Show program, this year titled Maximum Conflict: Eternal Strife and bilingual Spanish outreach tour, Coyote and the Counting Game.

About Creede Repertory Theatre

Founded in 1966, Creede Repertory Theatre (CRT) is a professional theatre company located at 9,000 feet of elevation in the historic town of Creede, CO, which offers beautiful mountain views, hiking trails and stunning campsites in a county comprising 97 percent public land. From its Rocky Mountain roots, CRT serves as an artistic home to our rural community and beyond, through the creation of repertory seasons, dynamic educational programs, and compelling new works. With deeply rooted values in equity, diversity and inclusion, CRT is committed to being a haven for artistic excellence, belonging, and intrinsic joy.

Comments