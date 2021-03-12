Creede Repertory Theatre Announces On Demand Streaming of Beth Kander's TO THE MOON

Creede Repertory Theatre will stream To the Moon on demand from March 15-April 11, 2021. Based on over 200 surveys and 20 in-person interviews with survivors of domestic violence, playwright Beth Kander lifts up these riveting true stories, complete with humor, revelation, and tragedy. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been told we are safer at home, but for many in the United States, home is not safe. "No survivor owes us their story, but when someone shares it we do out them our attention, our support, and our commitment to help make things better."

Content Advisory: "To the Moon" contains descriptions of domestic abuse and some strong language.

Denver based director Betty Hart helms this stunning ensemble piece, featuring CRT alumni Diana Dresser (Bad Dates, August: Osage County), Rachel Fowler (The Secret Affairs of Mildred Wild), and Kathryn Grody (A Mom's Life); along with faces new-to-CRT: Laura Chavez, Lynnette Freeman, Delia Kropp, Kat Peña, and Kariana Sanchez.

The creative team includes Mikki Marvel (Scenic Rendering Artist), Elly Hunt (Costume Design), Katharine Horowitz (Sound Design and Composition), Lynde Rosario (Dramaturgy), Karen Schleifer (Stage Management), and Rise Above Violence (Domestic Violence Support Team)

For Domestic Violence support visit The National Hotline 24/7 Hotline: www.thehotline.org 800-799-SAFE (7233).

More on Playwright, Beth Kander

Beth Kander is a playwright and novelist with roots in the Midwest and Deep South. Playwriting honors include the Henry Award for Best New Play or Musical; Headwaters New Play Award (CRT); Equity Library Theatre Access Award; Ashland New Plays Festival; Eudora Welty New Play Awards; Charles M. Getchell New Play Award. In addition to playwriting, Beth is an acclaimed author whose dystopian trilogy "Original Syn" won a Foreword INDIES Award. Her ghost story "13 Jericho Lane" was a Pitch Wars selection and she has at least two new books coming out in the next two years. The granddaughter of immigrants, she is interested in the intersection of new ideas and identities with old stories, secrets, and legends. She holds an MSW from the University of Michigan and an MFA from Mississippi University for Women. Beth is represented by Allison Hellegers at Stimola Literary Studio. She lives in Chicago with her favorite characters (her quirky little family). To learn more: www.bethkander.com