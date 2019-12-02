Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble to Perform WINTERSONG: A CELEBRATION OF THE SEASON
COLORADO VOCAL ARTS ENSEMBLE
Deborah Jenkins Teske, conductor
WINTERSONG: A Celebration of the Season
With special guests Ormao Dance Company
John Stansfield and Maria Capp, readers
Fri. December 13 at 7:30pm
Sat. December 14 at 7:30pm
Shove Memorial Chapel, Colorado College
1010 N. Nevada Ave
Colorado Springs
Combining music and spoken word in the splendor of Shove Chapel by candlelight, Wintersong has become a cherished holiday tradition. This year, the acclaimed Ormao Dance Company will bring a fresh visual element to our explorations of timelessness and mystery, joining us for David Lang's enigmatic evening morning day. The program also features Jake Runestad's haunting setting of Wendell Berry's The Peace of Wild Things. Other works by Roderick Williams, James MacMillan, Steven Sametz, and Owain Park.
Admission is free, and tickets are not required.
Donations are encouraged and gratefully accepted.
For more information please visit: www.cvae.org