Colorado Ballet Announces Season Finale Performances at Lone Tree Arts Center

Colorado Ballet announces a celebratory return to live performances with its season finale Through It All at Lone Tree Arts Center. This marks Colorado Ballet's first company performances in over a year.

"While this year has presented unprecedented challenges, our dancers have persevered and have been back in the studios with us for the past seven weeks rehearsing in three smaller pod groups to prepare this mixed repertoire program," stated Artistic Director Gil Boggs. "We are deeply grateful for everyone who has reached out and generously supported Colorado Ballet through these difficult times. We all know that much has been lost by the performing arts community this past year. Though we have grieved with our artists for the year of their careers which has been lost, we know that there is light at the end of this tunnel and feel incredibly blessed to be able to celebrate their return to the stage with this season finale."

From choreography by Marius Petipa to new works choreographed by Colorado Ballet's dancers, this program will feature a variety of repertoire including classical variations, pas de deux and contemporary ensemble pieces.

Performances will follow all health and safety guidelines, with an extremely limited amount of in-person attendance. Professionally produced live streams of each performance will be made available for those who are unable to attend in-person.

Tickets for live stream access are $25 for individuals and $40 for households, and will be available for purchase starting on Friday, March 19, 2021. An extremely limited number of tickets will be available for in-person attendance for $60. Visit LONETREEARTSCENTER.ORG or call the Box Office at 720-509-1000 to purchase tickets.

Sales for live stream performances will end an hour before the scheduled performance time. Links for live stream access will be emailed at 5pm the day prior to the performance and again an hour prior to the scheduled performance time.

In accordance with current guidelines mandated by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, 137 patrons will be permitted to attend each performance at Lone Tree Arts Center, which is a designated five star facility. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required.

Through It All: A Colorado Ballet Season Finale

April 10 - 18, 2021 | Lone Tree Arts Center

