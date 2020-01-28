Colorado Ballet Announces Its 60th Anniversary Season

Today, Artistic Director Gil Boggs announced the 2020/2021 season, which will feature five productions at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House for the third consecutive season. The 2020/2021 season will feature Giselle, The Nutcracker, The Great Gatsby, The Wizard of Oz and Ballet MasterWorks.

"I am thrilled to announce our 2020/2021 season," stated Artistic Director Gil Boggs. "We are committed to offering something for everyone with a variety of eclectic and complementary programming, and our 60th anniversary season is no exception-it will continue to delight and inspire audiences.

We will start the season with a personal favorite of mine, Giselle. During the holiday season we will debut our brand new sets and costumes for the company's 60th annual production of The Nutcracker. I'm really excited to present The Great Gatsby, a new ballet that the company has never performed, and to bring back The Wizard of Oz. To close the season we will perform our acclaimed Ballet MasterWorks program featuring some stunning repertoire."

The 2020/2021 season will open on Friday, October 9 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House with eight performances of Giselle running through October 18, 2020. One of the most frequently performed classical ballets, Giselle delights audiences with the dancer's beautiful artistry as they exquisitely deliver a stunning performance of this breathtaking repertoire. Will the Wilis succeed in dancing Count Albrecht to death, or will Giselle be able to save her true love? This is the company's 13th production of Giselle in its 60-year-history-don't miss the classical ballet that has stood the test of time and continues to inspire audiences around the world.



Audiences simply can't get enough of Colorado Ballet's acclaimed production of The Nutcracker. This year, for the 60th anniversary, Colorado Ballet will debut brand new sets and costumes in the classic Victorian style, created especially for Colorado Ballet. This beloved holiday favorite sells out every year, and runs from November 28 - December 27, 2020. Magical dances come alive this holiday season with the same beloved choreography that Colorado audiences have adored for many years. Last season's production hit record breaking ticket sales, so patrons will want to secure their seats early for this holiday tradition as most performances fill up prior to opening night.



In February 2021, Colorado Ballet will present a new production that's never been seen before in Colorado, Jorden Morris' The Great Gatsby, with just five performances February 5 - February 7, 2021. Created by Jorden Morris with music by Carl Davis, this new ballet features cinematic sets, an original score and dancing that will take you directly into the Roaring '20s as the story of F. Scott Fitzgerald's great American novel unfolds.



Returning for the first time since its world premiere in 2019, Colorado Ballet brings back it's critically acclaimed production, The Wizard of Oz, March 5-14, 2021. The brainchild of acclaimed choreographer Septime Webre (presently Artistic Director of Hong Kong Ballet and formerly Artistic Director of Washington National Ballet), this dazzling production brings all of Oz's favorite characters to dance down the yellow brick road-from Toto to flying monkeys, this ballet has it all. Webre's choreography showcases the strength, athleticism and artistry of Colorado Ballet's talented dancers.



To close the 2020/2021 season, Colorado Ballet presents monumental favorites in Ballet MasterWorks, April 9-18, 2021. This season's production will feature Jiří Kylián's Sinfonietta, set to the incredible music of the same title by Leoš Janáček. Powerful fanfares meet ceaselessly energetic movement-with a spontaneous and effortless fluidity that depicts the intensity of the music. Other monumental 20th century works on this program are yet to be announced.

For tickets and more information, visit COLORADOBALLET.ORG.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You