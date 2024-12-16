Cheyenne Jackson to Present SIGNS OF LIFE at Theatre Aspen

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Aspen has revealed the first production in its second winter season, the two-night only concert Signs of Life starring Emmy and Grammy Award-nominated Cheyenne Jackson (All Shook Up, Xanadu, “American Horror Story”) on Wednesday, January 15 at 8PM and Friday, January 17 at 8PM in the Grand Ballroom of the iconic Hotel Jerome. The concert is an official event of Aspen Gay Ski Week 2025. A limited amount of exclusive VIP tickets, including a meet & greet with Cheyenne, will be available.



"I have been fortunate to work with Cheyenne on a couple of occasions and he is truly a delight. It’s going to be a great concert,” said Producing Director Jed Bernstein.



Cheyenne Jackson will take the stage with a bang! After his acclaimed sold out run at 54 Below last year, this Emmy and Grammy-nominated luminary brings his infectious charm and powerhouse vocals to Aspen with Signs of Life, a musical meditation on art, love, fatherhood, and the cosmic twists that have shaped his remarkable path, with musical direction by Willy Beaman. In Signs of Life, Cheyenne invites audiences on a deeply personal and uproariously funny exploration of the universe's subtle cues, from toe-tapping melodies to saucy showbiz anecdotes, prepare for an unforgettable night filled with whimsy, laughter, and the sheer joy of a perfectly imperfect night of shared experience. Songs include works by Chappell Roan, Cole Porter, Lady Gaga, Jason Robert Brown, and Bernstein.



Tickets are $130 General Admission, and an extremely limited amount of $175 VIP Meet and Greet tickets are available. Tickets include two drinks. Food will also be available for purchase.



As Theatre Aspen ends its 41st season in 2024, it continues to rekindle a sense of discovery in audiences who live in and visit the Roaring Fork Valley by producing big theatre in a small space with intimate storytelling. Each season, Theatre Aspen promises to bring world-class theatre dramatically closer, with innovative and imaginative productions of both plays and musicals. These productions are complemented by an assortment of community events, including cabarets, educational programs and performances, collaborations with other Aspen arts organizations, and new works presentations. Theatre Aspen also boasts an impressive Apprentice Program, one of the largest in the country, devoted to training the next generation of theatrical artists and administrators.

Grammy-nominated Cheyenne Jackson is a multi-talented stage, television and film actor, singer, and songwriter. Cheyenne was most recently seen in “Call Me Kat,” the “Saved By The Bell” revival, “American Horror Story: Apocalypse,” and Disney’s Descendants 3. Cheyenne starred in the HBO biopic of Liberace, “Behind the Candelabra,” and appeared in “American Woman,” “Full Circle,” “Glee,” and “30 Rock.” He originated the role of ‘Matthew’ in the off-Broadway musical Altar Boyz and starred in All Shook Up. Additional Broadway credits include Xanadu, Damn Yankees, Finian’s Rainbow, The Performers, and Into the Woods. Cheyenne has also appeared in numerous films, including The Green, Love is Strange, Price Check, A Beautiful Now, and the Oscar-nominated United 93.



