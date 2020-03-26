Center For Musical Arts Connects Communities Through Music

In response to social distancing as a result of the virus, the Center for Musical Arts (CMA) is offering a number of remote programs and opportunities geared toward connecting communities through music.

"The mission of the Center for Musical Arts is to inspire and connect community members of all ages by providing access to the best of the world's music through education and performance," said Kathy Kucsan, education director of the Center for Musical Arts. "Now more than ever, our hope is to support our communities by offering remote music opportunities that serve all ages and abilities and bring people together, regardless of financial means."

Visit centerformusicalarts.org/together for details.

For up-to-date information about the Center for Musical Arts' remote programs and opportunities, visit http://centerformusicalarts.org/together/.





