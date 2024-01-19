Celebrate Black History Month at the Parsons Theater with Three Inspirational Productions

Learn more about the lineup here!

By: Jan. 19, 2024

Celebrate Black History Month at the Parsons Theater with Three Inspirational Productions

In honor of Black History Month, Northglenn Arts presents a series of culturally enriching performances at the Parsons Theatre. These events aim to celebrate the rich history and invaluable contributions of Black Americans through a diverse range of artistic expressions.

1. Colorado Repertory Jazz Orchestra: Ella and Louis - Jazz Music’s Perfect Partnership with Mary Louise Lee & Robert Johnson

7:30 p.m., Thurs., Feb. 8

Embark on a musical journey at the Parsons Theatre as the Colorado Repertory Jazz Orchestra (CJRO) pays tribute to the iconic album "Ella & Louis." Join acclaimed Colorado artists Mary Louise Lee and Robert Johnson as they bring to life classic songs by renowned composers such as Irving Berlin and the Gershwins. This collaboration promises an unforgettable performance. For tickets and more information, visit bit.ly/NGARTS-CJRO-Ella-Louis.

2. Makin' Cake

7:30 p.m., Sat. Feb. 24

Makin’ Cake with host Dasha Kelly is a national touring show that delves into American history through engaging storytelling, digital media, and the art of baking. This thought-provoking performance explores themes of race, culture, and class in a unique and entertaining manner. Join us for an evening filled with aha moments, engaging dialogue, and a cake reception featuring local celebrity guest baker Cleo Parker Robinson! Secure your tickets at bit.ly/NGARTS-Makin-Cake.

3. Cleo Parker Robinson Dance: Springtime in Mourning

Thurs., Feb. 29 & Fri., March 1

Experience the mesmerizing artistry of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance (CPRD) as they present "Springtime in Mourning." This exciting performance celebrates the power of the human spirit and the promise of hope. Featuring works by Cedric D. Hall, Cleo Parker Robinson, and Winifred R. Harris, this showcase promises an exhilarating journey through dance and music. For tickets and more information, visit bit.ly/CPRD-SpringtimeinMourning.

Northglenn Arts invites the community to join in these celebratory events, embracing the diversity, talent, and resilience of the Black community. Let us come together to honor and appreciate the profound impact of Black Americans on our cultural tapestry.




