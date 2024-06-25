COME FROM AWAY Comes to Rocky Mountain Rep This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre will open Come From Away on Saturday, June 29th, at 8:00pm! Based on a true story, Come From Away takes place in the isolated community of Gander Newfoundland. What started as an average day in a small town turned into an international sleepover, when 38 planes carrying thousands of people from around the globe were diverted to Gander’s airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by cultural clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar, and the recognition that we’re all a part of a global family.

RMRT’s Come From Away production features Todd Aulwurm, John Harmon Cooper, Margot Frank, Matt Frye, Josh Kellman, Mitchell Lewis, Kelly Maur, Megan Opalinski, Jennifer Smith, Tyler Symone, Esteban Ortiz-Villacorta, and Luiza Vitucci. It is directed by RMRT veteran Jeff Duke, with music direction by Michael Querio, choreography by Jennifer Lupp, stage management by Kyle M. Dill and Ethan West, scenic design by Cody Tellis Rutledge, lighting design by Ethan Newman, sound design by Sarah D. Speck, costume design by Jeff Duke and Jennifer Lupp, and projection design by DJ Pike.

In addition to Come From Away, Rocky Mountain Rep is also rotating Kinky Boots and The Music Man this summer, while rounding out the season this fall with I Left My Heart: A Salute to the Music of Tony Bennett. Show descriptions and a calendar of shows are available on the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre’s website, www.rockymountainrep.com. And tickets are still available! Please visit the RMRT box office, call 970-627-3421, or go to the website to purchase your seats today.

