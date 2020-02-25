Bravo! Vail Announces 2020 Season

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival announces its 2020 season, an all-star celebration of leading artists and ensembles-with residencies of world-renowned orchestras and chamber ensembles-exciting premieres and world-class artistry. The Festival opens on June 25 and includes residencies by the Chamber Orchestra of Europe, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, The Philadelphia Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic. The Festival consists of more than 100 concerts and Education & Engagement events in venues across the Vail Valley.

Artist Highlights

Bravo! Vail celebrates pianist Anne-Marie McDermott's tenth season as Artistic Director in a performance of Mozart's Piano Concerto No 25 in C major, K. 503 with Yannick Nézet-Séguin and The Philadelphia Orchestra. Ms. McDermott also performs chamber music on July 7, 14, 16 and August 6

The Chamber Orchestra of Europe makes its festival debut as the international chamber orchestra in residence on June 25, 27 and 28

Pianist Yuja Wang performs three different piano concertos in three concerts, June 25, 27 and 28

Pianist Conrad Tao makes a triumphant return with the New York Philharmonic and Jaap van Zweden on July 26

Pinchas Zukerman performs on violin and viola across two evenings with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, July 1 and 2

Edgar Meyer performs an evening of his own compositions alongside works by Bach, July 27

Pianist Beatrice Rana makes her Bravo! Vail debut, performing with Bramwell Tovey, July 29

Pianist Yekwon Sunwoo makes his Bravo! Vail debut, performing Mozart conducted by Pinchas Zukerman, July 2

Dover Quartet co-curates and performs as part of Bravo's adventurous Classically Uncorked Series presented by Meiomi Wine on August 4, 5 and 6

Verona Quartet serves in its second season as the festival's Chamber Ensemble in Residence

Conductor Jeff Tyzik returns for his 27th season at Bravo! Vail for three Fourth of July weekend concerts, July 4, 5 and 6

Bravo! Vail debut of baritone Davóne Tines in recital, chamber music and on Bravo! Vail After Dark

Truls Mørk joins Anne-Marie McDermott to play chamber music

Premieres

Vail premiere of Bravo! Vail co-commissioned work by Caroline Shaw as part of the Chamber Music Series, performed by Omer String Quartet, July 21

World premiere of co-commissioned work by Mason Bates, the Kennedy Center's first composer in residence

World premiere of Bravo! Vail-commissioned work by Chris Rogerson as part of the Classically Uncorked presented by Meiomi Wine, August 5

Vail premieres of Jeder Baum spricht by Iman Habibi as well as Valerie Coleman's Umjoa by The Philadelphia Orchestra

Vail premiere of Jessie Montgomery's Starburst with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, July 1

Music Highlights

Bravo! Vail celebrates Mahler's New York with Jaap van Zweden and the New York Philharmonic. Concerts will feature Symphony No. 1 and Symphony No 2 "Resurrection" on July 24 and 25

Bramwell Tovey returns to Vail conducting Sondheim & Bernstein

The introduction of Anne-Marie McDermott's newest artistic initiative, "Immersive Experiences," which features Beethoven's complete piano and violin sonata oeuvre over three concerts

Conrad Tao performs Beethoven on a Philharmonic program which juxtaposes the 19th-century master with the music of Steve Reich, July 26

Jeff Tyzik conducts a unique symphonic experience paying homage to The Beatles in "Revolution: The Music of The Beatles, A Symphonic Experience," July 5

Education & Engagement Highlights

As part of Bravo! Vail's Free Family Concerts, Verona Quartet performs chamber music in a family-friendly interactive format and setting

Philharmonic Archivist and Historian Emeritus Barbara Haws leads an Inside the Music enrichment event celebrating Mahler's New York during the New York Philharmonic residency

Events spotlight the Piano Fellows for the 2020 season, Yuchong Wu and Tony Yike Yang, invited as part of Bravo! Vail's Professional Development initiatives

Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott says, "In my 10th year of serving as Artistic Director of Bravo! Vail I could not be more inspired or humbled. Extraordinary artists, audiences, music and atmosphere come together for seven glorious weeks because of extraordinary teamwork and commitment and generosity. It's remarkable."

TICKETED EVENTS

Chamber Orchestra of Europe

Bravo! Vail presents the Chamber Orchestra of Europe in its debut at Bravo! Vail performing with pianist Yuja Wang, returning to Bravo! for the second time, across three compelling nights of concerts featuring orchestra leader Lorenza Borrani.

June 25: Yuja Wang Plays Chopin with Wang performing Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 2, plus a performance of Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 1.

June 27: Yuja Wang Plays Shostakovich featuring Wang performing Shostakovich's Piano Concerto No. 2, plus Prokofiev's Symphony No. 1, Classical and Schumann's Symphony No. 4.

June 28: Yuja & Mendelssohn where Wang performs Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1 before Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 5, Reformation.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Celebrating its 22nd season at Bravo! Vail, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra lends its characteristic dynamism to these exciting programs led by conductor, violinist and violist Pinchas Zukerman and Jeff Tyzik.

July 1: Zukerman & Dvořák with violinist Zukerman and cellist Amanda Forsyth highlighting this program showcasing Dvořák.

July 2: An Evening of Mozart with violinist Fumiaki Miura, pianist Yekwon Sunwoo and Zukerman performing on viola and conducting this all-Mozart program.

July 4: Patriotic Concert conducted by Jeff Tyzik.

July 5: Revolution: Music of The Beatles, A Symphonic Experience conducted by Tyzik.

July 6: Music from the Movies including West Side Story, Casablanca, Gone with the Wind, Fiddler on the Roof and more, all conducted by Tyzik.

The Philadelphia Orchestra

The "Fabulous Philadelphians" shine in their 14th Bravo! Vail season, which includes music by Iranian Canadian composer and pianist Habibi, cellist Truls Mørk, solo performances by pianist and Bravo! Vail Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott, pianist Behzod Abduraimov, and captivating musical talent of Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducting three inventive programs and Principal Guest Conductor Stéphane Denève conducting two powerful programs.

July 10: Beethoven & Yannick Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts a concert contrasting a new work by Iman Habibi with Beethoven's Fifth and Sixth symphonies.

July 11: Yannick Conducts the "New World" Symphony with distinguished Norwegian cellist Truls Mørk performing Shostakovich's First Cello Concerto.

July 12: Mozart & An Alpine Symphony with Bravo! Vail's Artistic Director pianist Anne-Marie McDermott performing Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 25, paired with Strauss' epic Alpine Symphony

July 15: Warner Bros. Presents: Bugs Bunny at the Symphony 30th Anniversary with the scores performed live as your favorite cartoons are shown on the big screen over the stage.

July 17: Denève Conducts Tchaikovsky with pianist Behzod Abduraimov performing Rachmaninoff's Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini before Tchaikovsky's thrilling Symphony No. 6 Pathétique.

July 18: Sibelius & Rachmaninoff: Sibelius' Violin Concerto, programmed with Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 3, all under the direction of Denève.

Bravo! Vail Gala

Following the opening night of the New York Philharmonic, this event features a special guest appearance by Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara.

July 22: The Bravo! Vail Gala returns in 2020. Proceeds from the event help advance Bravo! Vail's mission of enriching lives through the power of music. The gala takes place on the evening of July 22, immediately following the opening night performance of the New York Philharmonic. Further details to be announced.

New York Philharmonic

Jaap van Zweden returns to Vail for the second season as Music Director of the New York Philharmonic, leading four stunning programs including a celebration of Mahler's New York.

July 22: van Zweden & Kelli O'Hara Maestro van Zweden conducts Wagner, Barber and Tchaikovsky with soprano Kelli O'Hara singing Barber's Knoxville: Summer of 1915 along with a selection of Broadway numbers.

July 24: Mozart & Mahler with Grammy award-winning violinist Gil Shaham performing Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 5, Turkish before Mahler's Symphony No. 1.

July 25: Mahler Symphony No. 2 "Resurrection" Mahler's New York concludes with van Zweden conducting the Philharmonic and the combined forces of the Colorado Symphony Chorus and the Bravo! Vail Festival Chorus. Soprano Joélle Harvey and mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke are the soloists.

July 26: Conrad Tao returns after last summer's auspicious Bravo! Vail debut to play Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4 on a program that juxtaposes Beethoven with the Vail premiere of Steve Reich's Music for Ensemble and Orchestra.

July 28: Sondheim & Bernstein with Bramwell Tovey conducting works by Stephen Sondheim and Leonard Bernstein.

July 29: Tovey Conducts Tchaikovsky & Berlioz with pianist Beatrice Rana performing a program of Dvorák's Slavonic Dance No. 8, Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 and Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique.

Chamber Music Series

Four programs celebrate the art of chamber music from every era including a Bravo! Vail co-commission.

July 7: Dallas Symphony Winds and McDermott Pianist Anne-Marie McDermott joins forces with wind players of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra-flutist Kara Kirkendoll Welch, oboist Erin Hannigan, clarinetist Gregory Raden, bassoonist Ted Soluri and horn Alexander Kienle. Beethoven's Quintet for Piano and Winds, Op. 16, and two works by Poulenc-Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano Op. 43 and Sextet for Piano and Winds-comprise the program.

July 14: The Art of the Piano Trio, cellist Truls Mørk and Bravo's Artistic Director, pianist Anne-Marie McDermott perform Tchaikovsky's Piano Trio and Mendelssohn's Piano Trio No. 1. Violinist to be announced at a later date.

July 21: Omer String Quartet Bravo! Vail co-commissioned a string quartet from Caroline Shaw and entrusted its Vail premiere to the Omer String Quartet, which is returning to the festival for the third time after serving as the Chamber Ensemble in residence for two seasons prior.

July 27: An Evening With Edgar Meyer including Bach's Cello Suite No. 1, juxtaposed with Meyer's own works.

Immersive Experiences

Bravo! Vail's inaugural Immersive Experiences series is a riveting three-concert deep dive into Beethoven's Complete Sonatas for Piano and Violin performed in their entirety by Anne-Marie McDermott and Ida Kavafian. The series expands the festival's incredible variety of intimate performances. Pre-concert talks, a film screening and artist Q&As create a fascinating weekend journey into one of the most innovative, influential composers of all time.

July 31: Beethoven Piano & Violin Sonatas, Part I featuring Sonatas Nos. 1, 2, 4 & 3.

August 1: Beethoven Piano & Violin Sonatas, Part II featuring Sonatas Nos. 5, 6 & 7.

August 2: Beethoven Piano & Violin Sonatas, Part III featuring Sonatas Nos. 8, 9 & 10.

Classically Uncorked presented by Meiomi Wine

An engaging three-concert series by world-renowned ensembles showcasing exciting examples of unique programming, including two world premieres, all co-curated by Dover Quartet. Verona Quartet serves in its second season as the festival's Chamber Ensemble in Residence.

August 4: Dover & Verona: Dover Quartet and Verona Quartet join forces to perform two thrilling octets for strings by Mendelssohn and Enescu.

August 5: Bates, Barber & Shaw: Dover Quartet invites baritone Davóne Tines for a performance of Samuel Barber's Dover Beach and Caroline Shaw's By and By. Also on this program is the world premiere of an acoustic string quartet by Mason Bates.

August 6: Piano Quintet: Dover Quartet & McDermott perform the world premiere of Rogerson's Piano Quintet (a Bravo! Vail commission) alongside Mozart and Ravel.

The Linda & Mitch Hart Soirée Series

Four evenings of chamber music and fine dining in magnificent private residences in the Vail Valley.

June 29: Members of the Chamber Orchestra of Europe perform Mozart's Clarinet Quintet and Passacaglia by Handel/Halvorsen.

July 9: Music for Harp & String Quartet Harpist Elizabeth Hainen & Aizuri Quartet perform works for solo harp and harp and string quartet by Menotti, Caplet, Gradjany, Liszt and Debussy

July 16: Four Hands: Denève & McDermott perform Fauré, Ravel and Schubert

July 30: An Evening With Bramwell Tovey who performs solo piano works.

Bravo! Vail After Dark

This high-energy series features one exciting musical adventure after another with diverse performances by visionary artists. Three wide-ranging evenings of classical and contemporary music at the Shakedown Bar, a renowned live music venue with an informal vibe.

July 12: Aizuri String Quartet

July 26: Musicians from the New York Philharmonic in a concert curated by Isaac Thompson, featuring the music of Steve Reich

August 2: Davóne Tines, baritone and Adam Nielsen, piano

FREE EDUCATION & ENGAGEMENT PROGRAMS

These programs feature emerging artists and artists from visiting orchestras and ensembles and create meaningful connections, inspire musical curiosity and share the joy of great music with the broadest possible audience.

Access & Exposure

These programs create entry points and increase access to live performances.

Free Concert Series: Hour-long chamber music concerts performed at the Vail Interfaith Chapel and other community venues throughout the Valley. Includes three performances by the Aizuri String Quartet.

Family Concerts: New this summer, Free Family Concerts at the Brush Creek Pavilion and the Eagle Vail Pavilion provide an hour of classical chamber music performed by Verona Quartet in a family-friendly interactive format and setting.

Little Listeners @ The Library: Engaging performances by festival artists followed by age-appropriate musical activities in area libraries.

Community Collaborations: Through collaborative partnerships with Roundup River Ranch, Vail Health, Golden Eagle Senior Center and Vail Symposium, Bravo! Vail is able to use the arts to strengthen community, bring music to audiences outside the concert hall and enhance understanding through innovative interactive programs.

Instruction & Education

Year-Round Piano and Violin Lessons: Bravo! Vail's popular afterschool programs include group classes and performance opportunities throughout the year.

Music Education Night: Summer piano and violin students are invited to attend an orchestra concert.

Meet-and-Greets: Students are given several opportunities to connect with festival artists during the spring in-school residency program and throughout the summer.

Enrichment

These programs build context for understanding and enjoyment.

Inside the Music: Masterclasses and moderated discussions that create connections and provide unique perspectives into repertoire and the artistic process.

Professional Development

These initiatives support the next generation of artists and arts leaders. Piano Fellows and Chamber Musicians in Residence gain valuable opportunities to perform, teach, and learn side by side with renowned festival musicians. Bravo's Summer Internship Program is unsurpassed in its reputation of advancing participants into successful careers in arts administration and nonprofit management.

Piano Fellows: Each year, Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott personally selects two young pianists to spend an immersive two weeks at Bravo! Vail, performing in varied programs for diverse audiences with the esteemed musicians of the festival. This year, the Piano Fellows are Yuchong Wu and Tony Yike Yang. Yuchong Wu - a native of China, was awarded a full scholarship to Juilliard's pre-college program; took third prize at the 2017 Bösendorfer International Competition; second prize in the International Young Artist Audition; and was a semi-finalist with the Elias String Quartet in the 2018 Leeds International Piano Competition. Tony Yike Yang - He took fifth prize at the 17th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition at sixteen, the youngest-ever laureate of the competition.



Ticket Information

Click here for ticket information.





