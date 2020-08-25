Ben Roy to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Roy will perform on Friday, September 4.

Taking comedy audiences by storm since 2004, Ben Roy brings an unparalleled energy and unique voice to stage. Often compared to Lewis Black or Bill Hicks due to his passionate, ranting approach, Roy has a style that is definitively his own.

Roy cut his comedic teeth in Denver at Comedy Works. Since then, he has been selected to perform at the Montreal Just for Laughs Comedy Festival, LA Riot Comedy Festival, Boston Comedy Festival, Austin's South by Southwest festival, and many more. Roy has been featured on HBO's Funny as Hell series; in the John Wenzel book Mock Stars: Indie Comedy and Dangerously Funny; as well as on the Comedy Central shows Adam DeVine's House Party and This Is Not Happening. Ben has also released three stand-up comedy albums.

Along with fellow Denver Comedians Adam Cayton-Holland and Andrew Orvedahl (who collectively perform as The Grawlix), Ben created, wrote and starred in TruTV's original comedy series Those Who Can't, which ran for three seasons. In addition to stand-up comedy, Roy is a prolific musician, currently the lead singer of SPELLS.

Comedy Works is pleased to announce that Ben Roy will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Friday, September 4 | 7:00 PM | $22.00 (in-person) and $10.00 (live streaming)

LIVE (in-person) & Comedy Works Live (streaming) tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

